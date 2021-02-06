Ask the Expert: Will the vaccine make markets less volatile?

Published: 6:30 AM February 6, 2021

Following this mornings fall, the FTSE now sits below 6,000 points its lowest point since summer 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) - Credit: AP

This week our reader wants to know whether the vaccine might make markets more stable.

Reader question:

I am in my early fifties and am a higher rate taxpayer.

I’ve been thinking it’s time to start getting more organised about my retirement plans for some time but, to be honest, I’ve sat on my hands over the past year as markets have been so volatile.

Do you think it is safe to put tangible plans in place now, with hopes of the vaccine making markets a bit more stable?

You may also want to watch:

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

Frankly, I think it is important to have a tangible plan in place whatever the financial markets are doing. The point of a financial plan is that you can then monitor and review it as things change both in your own financial circumstances and in the wider world.

I would certainly encourage you to take independent financial advice about your retirement plans at this stage.

You presumably have the potential of about another 15 years of your working life in which to put money aside into a pension, although you may have plans to retire at a different age to your State Retirement Age.

A financial adviser can help you establish the right balance between the affordability of contributions and meeting your retirement goals.

We can use lifetime cashflow planning tools to show you the difference that can be made with higher or lower contribution levels.

It is important too that your pension investments are suitable for you in terms of what you want to achieve, your personal preferences (such as any ethical views you may hold) and your attitude to investment risk.

These are all areas that an independent financial adviser will establish before putting together your plan and making recommendations.

Although we can expect to see some volatility over the coming months, investing both inside and outside a pension wrapper is all about the long term.

Values may go up and down, of course, but potential losses during downturns may be mitigated to an extent through the use of discretionary portfolio management.

This is a service in which you authorise an investment manager to regularly adjust your portfolio in accordance with agreed parameters with a view to meeting or exceeding a benchmark such as the FTSE100.

There are forms of portfolio management to suit most investors, so this is something that may be worth discussing with an adviser.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested.

The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.