Why you should be worried about your pension

Will the stock markets hold if the US slides into a recession? - Credit: Associated Press

As the signs are pointing towards the US falling into a recession, DERIN CLARK looks at what this could mean for the stock market and local investors.

All eyes are on the US stock market amid growing speculation that the country is heading for a recession.

Already 2022 has been a turbulent year and share prices have fallen during the first six months as a result.

The US economy has also contracted for a second consecutive quarter - but this isn't enough for the country's economic leaders to announce an official recession.

Right now, despite the ongoing turmoil, the markets seem to be starting to recover but financial experts warn that just one more unexpected event could trigger further falls.

And, of course, if the bottom falls out of the market it could impact pensions across the globe.

James Watson, associate professor in financial economics in the School of Economics at UEA - Credit: James Watson

James Watson, associate professor in financial economics in the School of Economics at at the University of East Anglia (UEA), said: "Stocks will be affected by not just good and bad news, but anything that makes that news look a bit better or worse than was expected."

He added that a number of factors are currently impacting the markets - the war in Ukraine, associated fuel and food crisis, concerns about China growing more slowly, recession in the US and elsewhere, how high inflation will get and for how long, and how high interest rates will get.

"On any of these, how they fair versus the expectations will have an impact," he said.

"For example, markets seem undecided as of right now whether the Bank of England will increase interest rates by 25 basis points or by 50 basis points.

"So the rise is certain, but the uncertainty is how big the rise will be.

"And US markets, like those in the UK, face all the various uncertainties outlined above."

Bank of England has been increasing interest rates to help control rising inflation - Credit: Bank of England

Lee Nguyen, investment analyst at Norwich-based investment firm Chadwicks, said that the US markets have already factored in inflation and interest rate rises which is why they are starting to show signs of recovery despite the ongoing issues.

The main worry is that the economy will be hit by an unexpected turn of events.

Mr Nguyen added that "higher than expected interest rates and a recession" could trigger more instability in the markets.

The London stock market - FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 - has shown resilience this year which Mr Nguyen said could be due to their composition being different to Wall Street.

London's markets has a higher number of oil companies - which are seeing record profits - and banks, which are benefiting from higher interest rates increasing the cost of borrowing.

Meanwhile, the US market has a higher number of tech companies.

Tech giants in trouble

Big names within the tech market, including Google and Tesla, are showing signs of trouble.

Last month, Google announced a two-week hiring freeze and Mr Nguyen said that the main concern for the firm is that "it's revenue is starting to fall".

He added that the recruitment pause could be due to it looking for ways to maintain profitability despite falling revenue.

In June, Elon Musk announced that Tesla would be cutting 3.5pc of its total workforce.

Lee Nguyen, investment analyst at Chadwicks - Credit: Chadwicks

Mr Nguyen said that the concern at Tesla is "about running out of cash".

Explaining that although the reason these tech giants are halting or scaling back their workforce for different reasons, the Federal Reserve - the central bank in the US - will be looking at it as a whole and taking it into account when deciding to raise interest rates.

Mr Watson added that tech stocks are more exposed to higher interest rates.

He said: "These so-called growth stocks in part have value against their expected future earnings, which become less valuable as interest rates are expected to be higher for longer.

Tesla has announced staff cuts - Credit: Tesla

"Equally, recent earnings have been pretty good. So things are happening that pull in opposite directions.

"Taking all of this together, it has been a bumpy ride for stocks this year, and more so for tech stocks, due to the realisation that interest rates will be higher for longer - as it has become clear there is an inflation problem.

"And the future is very uncertain and not necessarily a rosy one."

Is investing a risk worth taking?

It is an uncertain time for investors and a worrying time, especially for those with pensions, but Mr Watson highlighted that the stock market is outperforming saving rates.

He said: "Stock markets are risky, but inflation far exceeds the interest rate on savings at the moment."

Stressing that he cannot give financial advice, Mr Watson added: "For this reason, particularly for someone planning to invest for the long term, a diversified portfolio might be a risk worth considering.

"Be very cautious about investing money that may be needed in the near term - i.e. upcoming fuel price increases, etc. – the last thing one would want is to be forced to sell when markets are wobbling."