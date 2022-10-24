Move to new site will enable craft beer firm to double production

Mike Deal from Wildcraft Brewery said that demand for craft and artisan beer has 'grown significantly' - Credit: Chris Hill

A microbrewery specialising in artisan and craft beers is expecting to double its production after moving to a new Norfolk premises.

Wildcraft Brewery has relocated from Buxton to a new 4,000sqft site in Smallburgh.

The move will allow the brewery, which works with Norfolk farmers to use locally grown ingredients in its beers, to more than double its production.

Output is expected to rise from 3,000 litres to 8,500 litres a week and storage space at the new location will increase by 200pc.

The microbrewery is also expecting to employ two more workers in its warehouse and sales team.

It received a five-figure funding package from HSBC to relocate.

Mike Deal, managing director at Wildcraft Brewery, said: “Demand for craft and artisan beer has grown significantly over the last five years, with consumers choosing to explore the taste of seasonal beers made from better, locally sourced ingredients.

“The support from HSBC UK has been fantastic, and the new site provides an exciting opportunity to expand and grow.

"This means we can continue our mission to brew great craft beer in the most environmentally friendly way possible, with the smallest carbon footprint we can manage.”