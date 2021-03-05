How to begin your financial journey and start building the life you want

Promotion

Published: 11:52 AM March 5, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM March 5, 2021

Whether it's saving for a deposit, buying your first home, or simply managing your finances better, financial planning can help you achieve your goals. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Take a step in the right direction – or six to be precise – and discover how a financial adviser can help you achieve your goals and provide security for your family.

Carl Lamb from Smith & Pinching Financial Services Limited in Norwich, explains how a financial plan can help you prepare for whatever life throws your way:

1. Starting your financial journey

Carl Lamb is a chartered financial planner and qualified as a certified money coach (CMC)® with the Money Coaching Institute. - Credit: Archant

Everyone’s financial journey is different – but we’re here to offer the guidance you need. We dedicate time to getting to know you and your goals for the future.

It’s important we understand your current financial situation and what you’ve accrued to date, as this will allow us to develop a bespoke financial plan to help you get to where you want to be. Whether that’s saving for a deposit, buying your first home, or simply managing your finances better.

We never know what’s around the corner, but financial planning can offer you security and peace of mind to help you deal with any curveballs that may come your way.

2. Protecting your family

We can help you set up adequate protection to ensure no matter what happens to you, you can continue to provide for your family. You can set up life insurance, protect your savings, and ensure your debts and liabilities are covered.

Covid-19 has made life more challenging for many – it’s put jobs at risk and may have affected your monthly income. Income protection can help if you’re unable to work, and we can put plans in place to help you pay your bills.

3. Building your wealth

Investing your money wisely can help you grow your wealth and put aside funds for your child's future. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Using a financial adviser may help you get a larger return on your earnings compared to managing your finances yourself. We'll help you find suitable financial products, which combined with the right planning, will help you invest your money wisely, grow your savings, and avoid paying unnecessary tax.

4. Planning for your retirement

The pandemic may have changed your priorities and made you focus on other things – like wanting to work less and spend more time with your loved ones. We can help structure your income to support you during your retirement.

For those that are self-employed, building a pension can be challenging, without access to a workplace scheme. We can establish a long-term investment plan to help you put money aside for later on.

5. Writing a Will and preparing your estate

Setting up a Will and appointing Powers of Attorney can be a weight off your mind. We can help you preserve your estate, reduce tax burdens with inheritance tax planning, and make sure your assets are passed on in the way you want.

6. Care fees planning

A financial adviser can help you structure your income to support you through retirement and give you the confidence to lead the life you want. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Care services can be expensive and often must be paid for by the individual. Planning can help you cover costs, ease stress for your family, and ensure you get the help you need.

We can guide you to apply for funding options, find ways to release equity on your home or set aside funds so you can cover care fees. You can review the way you take your pension or explore selling your property or assets.

Why choose a Smith & Pinching independent financial adviser?

For over 40 years we’ve stood by our clients’ side and helped them through every step of their financial journey. We’ve continued to provide reassurance and updates to people throughout Covid-19 to put their minds at ease.

We’re an independent, chartered financial planning firm – each of our advisers are highly qualified, and can help you find the financial solutions you need. You can rely on us to provide a professional, personal and friendly service.

Our dedicated investment team can manage your investment portfolio and work with your financial planner to offer you complete assurance that your finances and future are in the best possible hands.

We’ve invested in our local community and are committed to helping improve the lives of the individuals and families within it.

Any opinions expressed do not constitute advice. The value of your investment can go down as well as up and you may get back less than the amount invested.