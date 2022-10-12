Promotion

Pubs have shown resilience and adaptability in serving local communities over the past two years - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tom Nichols and Gareth Hatton of Everard Cole, a commercial property consultancy specialising in the licensed leisure and development sector, discuss the future of the UK pub industry.

What has impressed you most about pubs over the past two years?

Their sheer resilience and adaptability in serving local communities. The sector as a whole was very quick to pivot to become butchers, bakers, grocers, takeaways and a lot of things in between.

A great number of pub owners also undertook significant charitable endeavours with meals for the elderly and homeless, as well as supporting key workers. It was very inspiring to see such a positive reaction in such challenging times.

Gareth Hatton, associate director at Everard Cole - Credit: Gareth Hatton

How have you seen pubs manage in the face of increased costs?

The impact of the rise in energy costs is one of the biggest issues we have witnessed in our time at Everard Cole – more severe than Covid in many respects, as there has been less government support.

Those not lucky enough to have fixed their energy costs are having to review all options, including reduced opening hours, adapting menus, reviewing staff rotas, even installing solar panels.

What are the next big opportunities for pubs, in your opinion?

As the heart of the community, there are so many opportunities for pubs. This has been proven by operators thinking outside the box and bringing in pop-up street food stalls, encouraging village and beer festivals, and becoming the local grocery and farm shop.

These novel ideas will continue to flourish, demonstrating that pubs are woven into the fabric of our society and are some of the most resilient and versatile assets that British communities have.

Tom Nichols, managing director of Everard Cole - Credit: Everard Cole

Have you had any memorable pub visits recently?

One pub that stands out is last year's winner of Pub at the Year at the East of England Tourism Awards, The Alma Inn and Dining Rooms in Harwich.

It had such an individual feel and atmosphere, with friendly and knowledgeable staff, as well as excellent, locally-sourced food from an interesting menu at very good value for money.

What advice would you have for anyone buying or selling a pub in the current economic climate?

Do your research, review accounts, understand your exposure to utilities, get a survey and take advice on values and the state of the market.

For advice on any aspects of commercial property, please contact tom@everardcole.co.uk or gareth@everardcole.co.uk, call 01223 370055, or visit www.everardcole.co.uk