How can an MBA help you fulfil your career aspirations?

Promotion

Published: 2:24 PM May 13, 2021

If you're considering switching career, or want to step up to a senior leadership role, then an MBA course could be ideal for you. - Credit: Getty Images

Discover how an MBA from UEA's Norwich Business School can help you take the next step in your career.

Julian Campbell, Executive MBA Director, tells us more about their upcoming open evening on May 25, 2021, and how to decide if an MBA is right for you.

Q: How can I tell if an MBA programme is right for me?

A: You’ve likely been considering taking an MBA for a while, have conducted extensive programme research and compared providers, now you just need to know if it’s worth it and can fit with your busy lifestyle.

MBAs are perfect for those looking to take the next step, move from mid-management positions into senior leadership roles, start their own business or switch careers. You’ll be exposed to the latest management thinking, expert research-based knowledge, can develop your natural leadership skills and build critical professional networks.

At the open evening on May 25th, 2021 you'll learn more about the course, can chat with current students and discover what to expect over the next two years. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Our MBA course runs for two years, is part-time and can be studied whilst working full-time, and though it can be demanding, is also hugely rewarding!

Q: Why study at UEA's Norwich Business School?

A: We’ve been running this course for almost 30 years, with many of our graduates securing senior leadership roles and achieving their ambitions, no matter their chosen field or specialism. The course is accredited by the Association of MBAs (AMBA), and we have every confidence that we can help you get to where you want to be.

Q: How can I pay for my MBA?

A: You can choose to self-fund the course or seek funding from your employer. There are now two part-time MBA routes at UEA, offering blended campus and online learning - the Executive (part-time) MBA programme and the new Senior Leadership Apprenticeship (SLA). The SLA allows employers to utilise their apprenticeship funding and leads to the award of a Postgraduate Diploma in Strategic Leadership, that it's possible to top-up to achieve the full MBA.

Q: Why should I attend an open evening?

Learn the latest management thinking, develop your natural leadership skills and build critical professional networks. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: It’s a great way for you to find out more about the course and ask the practical questions that you need answers to. You’ll learn more about the overseas study opportunities we offer and can speak to current MBA students and recent alumni about their experience.

Our MBA opening evening is on May 25, 2021. The event is online and begins at 6pm. It’s free to join, and all are welcome, though booking is essential.

If you want to know if an MBA is for you, then it’s worth coming along – we’d love to hear from you.

Book your place at eventbrite.co.uk or visit the UEA's Norwich Business School MBA site at uea.ac.uk/web/about/norwich-business-school/study-with-us/mba to find out more.