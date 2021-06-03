Published: 10:55 AM June 3, 2021

Owners of the Cliftonville hotel, Cromer, Belinda and Robert Cammell, pictured inset, on why they are selling it for £1.8m. - Credit: Cliftonville/supplied/Archant

A couple who have run one of Norfolk's biggest and most spectacular seaside hotels have told why they have put it up for sale.

Owners of the Cliftonville Hotel in Cromer, Belinda and Robert Cammell when they took it over in 1994. - Credit: Archant

Belinda and Robert Cammell took over Cromer's Cliftonville hotel in West Cliff, with stunning sea views, 27 years ago.

During that time the hotel has won awards - both for its 'best dressed' waiting staff and the quality of its food, with seafood a speciality.

The Cliftonville hotel, Cromer, for sale. - Credit: Cliftonville

But Mrs Cammell said the time had come for them to retire.

The hotel, with 30 bedrooms and self-contained owner's accommodation, is for sale for £1.8m.

Belinda and Robert Cammell, owners of the Cliftonville hotel, Cromer. - Credit: Supplied

The hotel, built in 1897 boasts some stunning architectural features. It has been the backdrop for countless functions such as charity dinner dances and is an integral part of community events such as Cromer's crab and lobster festival.

Mrs Cammell said: "We've run the hotel for 27 years; when we took it over, my eldest daughter was just seven weeks old. We decided now is a good time to sell and hand over the reins.

"My mother ran the Cliff House hotel in Cromer so I grew up in hotels. I actually met my husband Robert when we were both working at the Links Hotel, West Runton. I was the receptionist and he was the head chef.

"The Cliftonville has been my baby. I'll miss all our customers, they've been wonderful. Robert, myself and my sister own the Cliftonville and we've been very hands-on but we've been slowly downscaling over the last few years.

"One of the things that attracted us was the location; what better location could you get than here? All our bedrooms have direct sea views.

"Covid hasn't been the reason for us selling except it perhaps brought forward our plans."

The Cliftonville hotel, for sale. - Credit: Cliftonville

The hotel recently launched a takeaway menu featuring some of its popular seafood dishes such as Cromer crab in a thermidor sauce.

The Cliftonville is three AA star rated and has an AA rosette.

It is open to guests and will remain so until the business finds a buyer and is sold.



