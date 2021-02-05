Published: 12:42 PM February 5, 2021

Saying yes to the dress again...when it comes to making bridal bouquets, it's an 'I do' from florist Danielle Wyatt. - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant

A Norwich florist really does say yes to the dress again and again - wearing a full-length wedding dress to water her flowers.

When it comes to watering her flowers, it's a definite yes from Danielle Wyatt. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt

Danielle Wyatt, who lives in Sprowston, started up her own floristry last year despite Covid and business is blooming.

But finding it tricky to promote her bridal bouquets on social media and her website in lockdown, Mrs Wyatt set to work herself on creating the perfect photo.

Danielle Wyatt. - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant

She wed husband Jake in May 2019, forking out more than £1,000 on her dream 'Olivia' wedding dress from Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane.

She'd put the dress, with a lace bodice over a full length tulle skirt, on a mannequin in her lounge and then decided to try it on again - which inspired her to take photos holding bouquets.

Tending her flowers in her unusual but eye-catching workwear, her wedding dress. - Credit: Danielle Booden, Archant

She then found herself pottering around her garden watering her own flowers in the dress - and it's now become a new and rather unusual part of her work wardrobe.

The only thing she doesn't wear are the elegant Jenny Packham shoes she wore for her big day. She's swapped those for slightly more practical wellies.

"I was sad was I when it was time to pack away my wedding dress in the wardrobe. I’d waited so long to wear it, and now it was being put away, retired for the rest of my days.

"I’m enjoying it all over again. The mud on the hem from our photo shoot in the woods, the little drops of something down the front. All little reminders of one of the calmest, loveliest days I’ve ever spent. The day I married my best friend."

Danielle Wyatt when not in her wedding gear, with one of her bouquets. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

The wedding dress on the mannequin at Danielle Wyatt's home promoting her floristry business. - Credit: Danielle Wyatt Flowers

Mrs Wyatt hopes her new photos will inspire brides with weddings postponed to later this year. In the meantime, she has been super busy because more people are choosing to send flowers to loved ones in lockdown.

"January is usually the quietest month, it's really unusual to be so busy but I'm not knocking it. I've had a lot of people sending flowers to their nannies whom they can't see.

"I never thought, after starting the business in Covid, that it would do so well. I am exhausted but so happy."

Danielle Wyatt works from home. - Credit: Archant

Despite some initial delays with flowers coming from Holland because of Brexit, Mrs Wyatt said it had now settled down.

Danielle Wyatt wearing the dress on her big day, when she got married in 2019. By her side is her inspiration for the floristry business, her mum, Julie Button. - Credit: Wesley Burton

She grew up 'surrounded by flowers' because her mum, Julie Button, who used to run Julie Ann Florists, started her own floristry originally working from their family's front room.











