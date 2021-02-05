Saying yes to the dress: Why this mum goes to work in wedding gown
A Norwich florist really does say yes to the dress again and again - wearing a full-length wedding dress to water her flowers.
Danielle Wyatt, who lives in Sprowston, started up her own floristry last year despite Covid and business is blooming.
But finding it tricky to promote her bridal bouquets on social media and her website in lockdown, Mrs Wyatt set to work herself on creating the perfect photo.
She wed husband Jake in May 2019, forking out more than £1,000 on her dream 'Olivia' wedding dress from Pure Brides in Lower Goat Lane.
She'd put the dress, with a lace bodice over a full length tulle skirt, on a mannequin in her lounge and then decided to try it on again - which inspired her to take photos holding bouquets.
She then found herself pottering around her garden watering her own flowers in the dress - and it's now become a new and rather unusual part of her work wardrobe.
The only thing she doesn't wear are the elegant Jenny Packham shoes she wore for her big day. She's swapped those for slightly more practical wellies.
"I was sad was I when it was time to pack away my wedding dress in the wardrobe. I’d waited so long to wear it, and now it was being put away, retired for the rest of my days.
"I’m enjoying it all over again. The mud on the hem from our photo shoot in the woods, the little drops of something down the front. All little reminders of one of the calmest, loveliest days I’ve ever spent. The day I married my best friend."
Mrs Wyatt hopes her new photos will inspire brides with weddings postponed to later this year. In the meantime, she has been super busy because more people are choosing to send flowers to loved ones in lockdown.
"January is usually the quietest month, it's really unusual to be so busy but I'm not knocking it. I've had a lot of people sending flowers to their nannies whom they can't see.
"I never thought, after starting the business in Covid, that it would do so well. I am exhausted but so happy."
Despite some initial delays with flowers coming from Holland because of Brexit, Mrs Wyatt said it had now settled down.
She grew up 'surrounded by flowers' because her mum, Julie Button, who used to run Julie Ann Florists, started her own floristry originally working from their family's front room.