Why energy prices are rising and what this means for the region's households

Many Norfolk older residents are anxious about energy bills this winter following the rise in gas prices. - Credit: PA

Households across the region are set to see their energy bills rise considerably over the coming months.

Freezing temperatures and government guidelines for those who are able to work from home has meant that many across East Anglia have been using a high amount of energy over the winter to stay warm and work.

But on February 7 Ofgem, which regulates the energy industry, is set to announce a new price cap which analysts have warned could see annual bills rise by nearly £720 when it comes into force in April.

The current cap is set at £1,277, which means that if it rises by £720, it could see the average annual energy bill increase to £1,997.

To break this down, it would mean that households on their supplier's default tariff could see their monthly direct debits rise from £106 to £166.

The new price cap could see annual bills rise by £720 - Credit: Archant

This price rise could tip many more households across the region into fuel poverty as people struggle to cope with increasing energy costs.

A perfect storm of factors has resulted in energy prices rising across the globe.

One factor that has had a major impact is the rising cost of gas prices worldwide and last summer energy experts were warning that the price of gas was rising quickly, the cost of which will likely be passed onto UK households.

One reason why gas prices have been rising is due to Europe having a particularly cold winter in 2021, which meant that stored gas supplies dropped.

As well as this, last summer saw lower levels of wind, meaning that wind farms were unable to produce the amount of energy needed to allow supplies to be replenished.

Countries in Asia have also been using a higher amount of energy, putting more demand on strained gas supplies.

Some firms have also been accused of not increasing gas exports to Europe to keep demand, and prices, for gas high.

While all these factors has resulted in energy prices rising worldwide, the UK has been harder hit than many countries.

The majority of households in the UK use gas to heat their homes and to cook. This means that our dependencies on gas is often higher than other nations.

The UK also has the lowest gas storage capabilities in Europe, with some reports saying that just 1pc of Europe's stored gas is held in the UK - enough to last for a maximum five winter days.

Many UK houses are heated by gas - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

As the price of gas increased it resulted in some energy suppliers buying gas at a higher price than they were selling it to customers. This resulted in the firms without the financial reserves needed to fund the higher cost going bust towards the end of last year.

Customers with energy suppliers that went bust were moved by Ofgem to another supplier and the majority were automatically transferred onto the new supplier's default tariff.

Households on their supplier's default tariff will be impacted by the price cap rise in April. The only exception to this are customers on a fixed rate tariff and those on a standard variable green energy tariff that Ofgem has exempted from the cap.

The energy price cap is set by Ofgem and limits the rate a supplier can charge customers on their default tariff.

Experts are also warning that this may not be the last price rise and some are suggesting that gas prices could remain high for another 18 months.

With energy price hikes coming at a time when households are already feeling financial strain as the cost of living increases, the government is under pressure to help customers cope with increasing energy costs.

However, it has been reported that the chancellor has said there is a limit to how much financial help the government can provide and the priority will be to help the most vulnerable customers.

Some suggestions as to how the government can help the financial burden on households is by reducing the VAT paid on energy bills, pausing environmental levies, implementing a windfall tax on North Sea gas and oil producers, and increasing the number of people eligible for the warm discount plan.