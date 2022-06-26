Why are firms offering workers bonuses over pay rises?

Firms are offering workers' bonuses to help with rising living costs - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Soaring inflation has led many workers to seek a pay rise to help ease their financial squeeze. But some firms are instead offering bonuses. DERIN CLARK reports on a growing trend and what it means for businesses and staff

Inflation is making a dent in every pay packet in the land. With each rise in living costs - from food to fuel bills - household incomes are being squeezed ever further.

This is leading to increasing pressure on employers in sectors from transport, to healthcare to teaching and beyond, to give significant pay rises to their staff.

In many cases, the offers on the table from bosses fall short of the demands from workers, raising the prospect of a summer of strikes, such as the industrial action which closed much of the rail network last week.

But amid the turmoil, another trend is emerging - for companies to offer staff one-off bonuses, in place of pay rises.

So what is going on?







Why are many businesses not agreeing to pay demands?

Firms, like their staff, are seeing costs rising.

By increasing wages, those costs are going to increase still further.

There is also a fear that raising employees' pay is going to further fuel inflation.

Recent figures show that it rose to a 40-year high of 9.1pc in May and it is now expected to peak at 11pc.

Pushing up workers wages, the argument goes, will lead to an intensifying cycle of rising prices and increasing wages.





Why are some firms opting for bonuses over rises?

Inflation is not the only pressure on businesses.

Many are also fighting a battle to attract and retain staff, particularly in the light of the so-called 'great resignation', the phenomenon which has seen large numbers of people leave their jobs after pandemic.

Those firms might be reluctant to make the financial commitment of increased wages, but they are in the difficult position of still needing to offer incentives to keep staff and attract recruits.

As a compromise, many firms are opting to give one-off bonuses instead, even those in sectors which have not traditionally been associated with such payments.

The discretionary awards allow firms to compete for scarce workers, while trying to limit the overall rise in their wage bills.

Bonus payments now stand at their highest since 2013 as a share of UK earnings.

Rebecca Headden, co-director of Norwich-based recruitment agency R13, said: "This could be for a number of reasons including encouraging greater staff retention, where a bonus may be paid quarterly / annually, or to see increased productivity / results in return for a higher remuneration.

"Many businesses are also under pressure with rising costs. In some cases this is impacting by a decrease in companies profits or them having to increase their prices to compensate which may lead to lower sales volumes.

"Taking this into consideration, offering a performance related bonus can help to create a balance."





So are unions happy with companies giving bonuses?

Bonuses may come in handy in helping workers readjust to the recent, sudden and steep rises in the cost of living.

But trade unions are less keen, stressing that they will not help staff cope with the long-term impact of the financial squeeze.

Instead, they argue that employees would be better off with a pay rise that matches, or is close to, inflation.

Rolls Royce has offered its workers a £2,000 one-off bonus - Credit: PA

Rolls Royce recently offered its workers a £2,000 one-off bonus but this was rejected by the trade union Unite, which said it undermined ongoing pay negotiations.

Rolls Royce had also offered workers a 4pc pay rise, which was rejected by the union.





What sectors and companies are offering bonuses?

Along with the car manufacturer Rolls Royce, a wide range of sectors have been offering bonuses.

It is most evident in areas with staffing shortages.

Locally, Norfolk County Council said that it has been approached by four care homes requesting help to give bonuses to staff.

The sector has been facing an ongoing staffing crisis.

In the aviation industry - which has been in turmoil as a result of a shortage of workers - several airlines, including British Airways and EasyJet, have been offering £1,000 bonuses to employees.

Oxford University has also announced that its full-time staff will get a £1,000 bonus as a thank you for their work during the pandemic.

And earlier this month Lloyds Bank offered a £1,000 bonus to staff.





How common are bonuses?

In many sectors, bonuses have long been a common way for employers to reward staff for hard work or meeting certain targets.

But the combination of recent factors - gratitude to employees for their work in the pandemic, problems with staff shortages, a desire to help with the cost of living - means the practice is increasing.

And as working patterns continue to change, experts say bonuses may become a more typical way for businesses to reward workers.



