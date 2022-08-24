Pub opens room to be used as café and cinema with plans to open takeaway
- Credit: Pub Is The Hub
A pub has opened a new room which will be used as a pop-up cinema and café - with plans to open a takeaway in the near future.
The White Swan in Gressenhall near Dereham has opened The Stables, a refurbished outhouse, which it hopes will become a hub for the village.
Along with the café, cinema and takeaway, the new opening will also act as a meeting room for a number of Gressenhall groups.
The pub is run by the local community and they noticed the need for a multifunctional space after taking over in 2019, as the nearest market town is four miles away.
Alex Begg, chairman of the Gressenhall Community Enterprise, said: “This new space will help bring people together.
"It means we will be able to host more groups such as Knit and Natter and have space for meetings.
"It will also play a key role in keeping people in the village connected to help combat social isolation.”
The new room was paid for by the Community Services Fund grant from Norfolk Community Foundation and money from Pub is The Hub, a not-for-profit organisation which helps pubs to provide local services.