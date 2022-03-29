Family run Sprowston business wins prestigious award

Jack Farrell (centre) a butcher at White House Farm, alongside lead butcher Steve Tayor (left) and Tracey Guillespe (right) at Broadland and South Norfolk Business Awards 2022 - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

A popular family run farm-based business on the outskirts of Norwich has picked up the Working Together category at the Broadland and South Norfolk Awards.

White House Farm, which is located on the edge of Sprowston, was presented with the award a ceremony held at Carrow Road.

The business, which is owned by married couple Charlotte and Oliver Gurney, originally started as a pick your own strawberry summer project that they ran alongside their farm.

In just under a decade it has grown to employ more than 100 people across 15 businesses, many of which are start-ups owned and run by female entrepreneurs.

On the site there is a hairdresser, beauty barn, dance studio, pottery painting barn and a doggy day care business.

Also at the farm is a farm shop, butchers and cafe, all of which stock goods and produce from local farms and suppliers.

The couple took over White House Farm back in 2012, which has been in Mr Gurney's family for 150 years, when he decided to return home after spending six years in the Royal Marines.

They originally lived at the site and got involved with the day-to-day running of the business. The couple decided expand their income revenue by setting up a farm shop and cafe.

Over the years they have created a community of business owners on the farm by installing and renting out business units to local entrepreneurs.

Charlotte Gurney said: "We are truly delighted to win this award and feel the 'Working Together' category is enormously fitting for our journey from pick your own to the farm village we've become.

"It's a timely boost for staff and customers alike after a challenging time. We champion small, independent businesses and are incredibly proud of the employment we now provide in Sprowston and the strong community spirit at the heart of the site."

Although they have no immediate plans in place, there is the potential for the couple to expand their business further with more space available to convert into business units.