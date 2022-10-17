North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been recognised as being among the best in the country - Credit: Archant/White Horse Brancaster

A north Norfolk hotel that offers views of the North Sea and salt marshes has been named among the best in the country.

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been given the Good Hotel Guide Editor's Choice 2023 award for the category of Outstanding Beauty for Walking.

This recent accolade is one of many the 15-bedroom hotel has gained in recent years and follows a Good Hotel Guide's Editor's Choice award in 2022 in the room with a view category.

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

Rob Williamson, general manager at The White Horse said: "We are thrilled yet again to be awarded Editor’s Choice as we have been for the past few years.

The Good Hotel Guide is an incredibly well-respected hotel guide and is the only truly UK independent guide and we are delighted to be included in this prestigious Guide. We couldn't be more pleased."

The White Horse has also held the Good Hotel Guide Cesar Award since 2012 and earlier this year the business also gained a fourth AA star following an inspection.