News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

North Norfolk hotel with coastal views wins national award

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:18 PM October 17, 2022
The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been recognised as being among the best in the country 

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been recognised as being among the best in the country - Credit: Archant/White Horse Brancaster

A north Norfolk hotel that offers views of the North Sea and salt marshes has been named among the best in the country.

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has been given the Good Hotel Guide Editor's Choice 2023 award for the category of Outstanding Beauty for Walking.

This recent accolade is one of many the 15-bedroom hotel has gained in recent years and follows a Good Hotel Guide's Editor's Choice award in 2022 in the room with a view category.

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views. - Credit: Supplied by The White Horse

Rob Williamson, general manager at The White Horse said: "We are thrilled yet again to be awarded Editor’s Choice as we have been for the past few years.

The Good Hotel Guide is an incredibly well-respected hotel guide and is the only truly UK independent guide and we are delighted to be included in this prestigious Guide. We couldn't be more pleased."

The White Horse has also held the Good Hotel Guide Cesar Award since 2012 and earlier this year the business also gained a fourth AA star following an inspection.

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Ellison Close

Person dies and another in hospital after medical incident

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Center Parcs

Police end investigation into Center Parcs water slide incident

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Baylee Nash and Tom Pipe with their daughter, Violet-May

'We're completely broken' - parents' tribute to 10-day-old daughter

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
The Mysterines had a playful dig at a Waveney town during a Twitter spat last night

Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon