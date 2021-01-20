11 places to order takeaway Valentine's meals from
- Credit: Naomi Deller
A candlelit dinner at an intimate restaurant or meal at your local pub will be off the cards for Valentine's Day this year.
We might still be in lockdown, but restaurants and pubs across Norfolk and Waveney, forced to shut their doors, hope to make the occasion worth celebrating with takeaways and deliveries.
Here are just a handful of the local spots offering options for the Valentine's weekend.
Shiki, Norwich
The popular Japanese restaurant in Norwich's Tombland is launching a special tasting menu (featuring 10 pieces of bite-sized otsumami - small dishes), including sushi, miso soup and dessert, for takeaway. It will cost £30 per head with more details to be announced soon.
The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, and Ingham Swan
Both the restaurants are offering a special Valentine's menu, including a £36 per person option which includes half garlic baked lobster and cheese soufflé. It's available from February 11 to 14 and diners need to order 48 hours in advance.
Oh Crumbs Boxes
Kirsty Sadler, from Attleborough, started her business selling intricately decorated biscuits during the November lockdown last year. She is now offering a Valentine's range, costing from £5 to £7. Find out more via her Facebook page.
Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall
The Coltishall hotel will be offering takeaway afternoon tea for the Valentine's weekend, with the option to add a single red rose and luxury chocolates box to your order. It can be delivered within 18 miles of Coltishall. Order via their website.
The Last, Norwich
For Valentine's Day, the St George's Street restaurant will be offering a click and collect five-course menu including a beef wellington and chocolate platter to share. There will also be a vegan option, and another including Brancaster mussels. The main menu costs £70 for two, and all are available from the Friday to the Sunday.
Hodson & Co Cheese Room and Delicatessen, Aylsham
Owner and chef Charlie Hodson will be launching Valentine's cheese hampers with accompaniments for the weekend, as part of his new Cheese on Wheels service. Contact the Red Lion shop for more information.
Benedicts, Norwich
Chef Richard Bainbridge will be offering special menus for Valentine's, including two six-course options and a five-course vegan one. Prices range from £46 to £50 per person. They are available from Friday to Sunday, and dishes include truffle-crusted fillet of beef and chocolate mousse heart.
The Brickyard, Hedenham
The café, near Bungay, is offering breakfast wraps, sweet crepes and a Valentine's afternoon tea for £10.50 for adults and £5.50 for children. There is also a French-themed menu to mark the occasion. It costs £25 per person for three courses and £28 for four, with dishes including beef bourguinon.
The Orangery Tea Room, Ketteringham Hall
The tea room is offering a Valentine's afternoon tea for two, for £35, including finger sandwiches, themed cakes and mini scones. Each box will come with loose-leaf teas of choice or freshly ground coffee. Forty-eight hours notice is required, and orders must be placed and paid for by 11am on Friday, February 12. Visit the website to order.
Farmyard, Norwich
The St Benedicts Street restaurant's Valentine's menu is available for collection on Friday, February 12 and lasts for three days so can be enjoyed over the weekend. It costs £25 for three courses, as well as a side, with dishes including crispy Swannington pork belly and glazed short-rib and sirloin of Swannington beef.
The Globe Trotter Bar
For those looking for a special tipple for Valentine's, Norfolk mobile bar Globe Trotter is offering a package which includes two 700ml cocktails off its menu of Valentine's specials, which will come with a bottle of Prosecco or rosé wine, a bag of sweets, a bag of popcorn and a small bunch of roses. Options include Love Bug - vodka, cranberry, lime, grenadine and raspberry purée - and Choca-lotta Love - Baileys, chocolate liquor, vodka, espresso and cream. Find them on Facebook.