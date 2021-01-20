11 places to order takeaway Valentine's meals from

Published: 6:00 AM January 20, 2021

A candlelit dinner at an intimate restaurant or meal at your local pub will be off the cards for Valentine's Day this year.

We might still be in lockdown, but restaurants and pubs across Norfolk and Waveney, forced to shut their doors, hope to make the occasion worth celebrating with takeaways and deliveries.

Here are just a handful of the local spots offering options for the Valentine's weekend.

There are plenty of local places offering takeaway and click and collect Valentine's meals. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shiki, Norwich

The popular Japanese restaurant in Norwich's Tombland is launching a special tasting menu (featuring 10 pieces of bite-sized otsumami - small dishes), including sushi, miso soup and dessert, for takeaway. It will cost £30 per head with more details to be announced soon.

The Wildebeest, Stoke Holy Cross, and Ingham Swan

Both the restaurants are offering a special Valentine's menu, including a £36 per person option which includes half garlic baked lobster and cheese soufflé. It's available from February 11 to 14 and diners need to order 48 hours in advance.

One of the Valentine's biscuits from Oh Crumbs Boxes. - Credit: Oh Crumbs Boxes

Oh Crumbs Boxes

Kirsty Sadler, from Attleborough, started her business selling intricately decorated biscuits during the November lockdown last year. She is now offering a Valentine's range, costing from £5 to £7. Find out more via her Facebook page.

Norfolk Mead Hotel, Coltishall

The Coltishall hotel will be offering takeaway afternoon tea for the Valentine's weekend, with the option to add a single red rose and luxury chocolates box to your order. It can be delivered within 18 miles of Coltishall. Order via their website.

The Last, Norwich

For Valentine's Day, the St George's Street restaurant will be offering a click and collect five-course menu including a beef wellington and chocolate platter to share. There will also be a vegan option, and another including Brancaster mussels. The main menu costs £70 for two, and all are available from the Friday to the Sunday.

Some of the cheeses at Hodson & Co Cheese Room with Delicatessen at Aylsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Hodson & Co Cheese Room and Delicatessen, Aylsham

Owner and chef Charlie Hodson will be launching Valentine's cheese hampers with accompaniments for the weekend, as part of his new Cheese on Wheels service. Contact the Red Lion shop for more information.

Valentine's Day, as with all occasions in the last 10 months, will be different this year. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Benedicts, Norwich

Chef Richard Bainbridge will be offering special menus for Valentine's, including two six-course options and a five-course vegan one. Prices range from £46 to £50 per person. They are available from Friday to Sunday, and dishes include truffle-crusted fillet of beef and chocolate mousse heart.

The Brickyard, Hedenham

The café, near Bungay, is offering breakfast wraps, sweet crepes and a Valentine's afternoon tea for £10.50 for adults and £5.50 for children. There is also a French-themed menu to mark the occasion. It costs £25 per person for three courses and £28 for four, with dishes including beef bourguinon.

The Valentine's afternoon tea from the Orangery Tea Room in Ketteringham Hall. - Credit: Naomi Deller

The Orangery Tea Room, Ketteringham Hall

The tea room is offering a Valentine's afternoon tea for two, for £35, including finger sandwiches, themed cakes and mini scones. Each box will come with loose-leaf teas of choice or freshly ground coffee. Forty-eight hours notice is required, and orders must be placed and paid for by 11am on Friday, February 12. Visit the website to order.

Farmyard, Norwich

The St Benedicts Street restaurant's Valentine's menu is available for collection on Friday, February 12 and lasts for three days so can be enjoyed over the weekend. It costs £25 for three courses, as well as a side, with dishes including crispy Swannington pork belly and glazed short-rib and sirloin of Swannington beef.

An example of the Valentine's offering from Globe Trotter Bar. - Credit: Globe Trotter Bar

The Globe Trotter Bar

For those looking for a special tipple for Valentine's, Norfolk mobile bar Globe Trotter is offering a package which includes two 700ml cocktails off its menu of Valentine's specials, which will come with a bottle of Prosecco or rosé wine, a bag of sweets, a bag of popcorn and a small bunch of roses. Options include Love Bug - vodka, cranberry, lime, grenadine and raspberry purée - and Choca-lotta Love - Baileys, chocolate liquor, vodka, espresso and cream. Find them on Facebook.