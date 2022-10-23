New supermarkets on the way for Norfolk - But where will they be?

Here are some of the places in Norfolk that will or could have new supermarkets built in - Credit: PA

A number of major supermarkets have announced plans for new stores in Norfolk, with some already under construction.

Here is a look at where and when the new shops will be opening in the county.

The former Topshop store in Norwich whcih is set to become a Morrisons. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Morrisons - Norwich

Work is currently ongoing to transform the former Top Shop city centre site into a Morrisons supermarket.

Situated in the Haymarket, the new store will be the second in Norwich for the chain.

The flagship store will be kitted out with deli counters to encourage lunchtime shoppers in.

It hopes to be ready to open early next year.

A new Lidl in Downhma Market has been approved despite objections - Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Lidl - Downham Market

Plans to open a new Lidl store off the A10 roundabout at Bexwell, on the outskirts of Downham Market, were finally approved after a turbulent application process.

Councillors were urged to reject the budget supermarket chain's plans arguing it would negatively affect the town centre and surrounding countryside.

However, it was ultimately approved in May this year, with the firm saying it will bring 40 new jobs to the town.

A CGI impression of what the new Aldi supermarket on Longwater Business Park, off William Frost Way in Costessey, would look like if approved by South Norfolk Council. - Credit: Aldi

Aldi - Costessey

Work began in September to build a new Aldi supermarket at the Longwater Business Park off William Frost Way, near the A47.

The green light was given in November last year for the German retailer and it is expected to open by autumn 2023.

A new crossing will also be installed on the road, which was required in order for the planning permission to be granted.

Plans for a new Lidl in Watton have been approved, despite pushback from Tesco - Credit: Google

Lidl - Watton

Plans for a new Lidl in Watton prompted a battle of the supermarkets as rival Tesco attempted to block the move.

Tesco were ultimately unsuccessful and plans were approved in March 2022 to construct a new store as part of a development off Watton's Norwich Road, which also includes 45 new homes.

An earlier permission, given in August 2021, was quashed in the High Court, after Tesco argued it was unlawful.

The green light has been given for a new Sainsbury's store in Bradwell - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Sainsbury's - Bradwell

Planners have given the go ahead for a new Sainsbury's store and "local centre" on a housing estate in Bradwell.

The new store will take six to 12 months to build and serve residents on the 850-home Bluebell Meadow estate being built by Persimmon Homes in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth.

A new Lidl store could be built in Harleston if the scheme is given the go-ahead

Lidl - Harleston

Another Lidl store in the county could be built after a scheme was approved for a store on the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

The discount giant wants to open an outlet on land to the east of Mendham Lane in Harleston, near Diss.

A consultation scheme will now be held to decide what will be the outcome.