Norwich Airport puts back a host of flights as Covid bites
- Credit: Archant library
Several flights abroad due to leave from Norwich Airport have been postponed as airlines revise schedules because of Covid.
As holidaymakers await news of which countries are definitely on the government's green 'traffic light' list, some dates for holiday flights from Norwich published in its summer schedule back in March are being put back.
But, currently, there are still holiday destinations you can fly to this month.
Officials at Norwich Airport confirmed that flights were now due to start to Corfu, Greece, from May 28 rather than May 21.
Palma, Majorca flights, set to start from May 18, are now postponed to May 29 and Dalaman, Turkey, ae now set to begin from May 31 rather than May 17.
The Amsterdam route has also now been put back a week from May 24 to May 31.
Jersey, originally due to start from May 9 but then postponed to May 22 is now put back further to start from June 29 with Guernsey, due to start from May 9 now not expected to start until July 3.
You may also want to watch:
Bourgas, Bulgaria is now scheduled to start from June 17 instead of May 20.
Tenerife is still due to start from September 30.
Flights to Edinburgh and Exeter are still due to start from July 12.
Most Read
- 1 Widow fighting for wedding refund
- 2 Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales
- 3 Police break up house party with 28 people crammed into flat
- 4 Norwich shop worker beaten with hammer in row over phone refund
- 5 Mother still 'grieving' for son who suffered life-changing brain injuries in crash
- 6 Tributes to high street mechanic known as a 'local legend'
- 7 Garden centre launches outdoor eating with wood-fired pizza and waffles
- 8 Teen in serious condition after bank holiday crash
- 9 MPs join the call to suspend gallbladder surgeon
- 10 Hollywood actors use Norwich hair salon
New flights to Heraklion, Crete, Ibiza, Menorca and Paphos, Rhodes are all still due to start in 2022.
A Norwich Airport spokesman said: "Restart dates are unfortunately out of our hands and all enquiries should be direct with the airline or tour operator."
He said even the revised schedule was subject to change.
Under the government's travel 'traffic light' system, travellers to green countries will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test.
Arrivals from amber countries will need to quarantine, while red-list countries have the strictest rules, with only UK or Irish nationals allowed to return and they must pay to stay in a government quarantine hotel.