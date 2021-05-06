Published: 11:54 AM May 6, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM May 6, 2021

Are the summer flights from Norwich to Majorca going to take off? - Credit: Archant library

Several flights abroad due to leave from Norwich Airport have been postponed as airlines revise schedules because of Covid.

As holidaymakers await news of which countries are definitely on the government's green 'traffic light' list, some dates for holiday flights from Norwich published in its summer schedule back in March are being put back.

But, currently, there are still holiday destinations you can fly to this month.

Officials at Norwich Airport confirmed that flights were now due to start to Corfu, Greece, from May 28 rather than May 21.

Palma, Majorca flights, set to start from May 18, are now postponed to May 29 and Dalaman, Turkey, ae now set to begin from May 31 rather than May 17.

The Amsterdam route has also now been put back a week from May 24 to May 31.

Jersey, originally due to start from May 9 but then postponed to May 22 is now put back further to start from June 29 with Guernsey, due to start from May 9 now not expected to start until July 3.

Bourgas, Bulgaria is now scheduled to start from June 17 instead of May 20.

Tenerife is still due to start from September 30.

Flights to Edinburgh and Exeter are still due to start from July 12.

New flights to Heraklion, Crete, Ibiza, Menorca and Paphos, Rhodes are all still due to start in 2022.

Norwich Airport flights are changing because of Covid. - Credit: Archant

A Norwich Airport spokesman said: "Restart dates are unfortunately out of our hands and all enquiries should be direct with the airline or tour operator."

He said even the revised schedule was subject to change.

Under the government's travel 'traffic light' system, travellers to green countries will not need to isolate on their return, but they will need to take a Covid test.

Arrivals from amber countries will need to quarantine, while red-list countries have the strictest rules, with only UK or Irish nationals allowed to return and they must pay to stay in a government quarantine hotel.







