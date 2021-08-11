Promotion

Published: 6:15 AM August 11, 2021

Fiona Hotston Moore, a partner at specialist business advisory firm FRP in Norwich, explains how forensic accountants can assist business owners during a company’s lifecycle.

From employee fraud and commercial disputes to divorce and family disputes, forensic accountants can assist in a variety of situations.

A recent survey of UK businesses revealed half had suffered at least one fraud in the past 24 months, and 37% were committed by someone within the business.

Forensic accountants can investigate a suspected fraud and provide an independent assessment of any financial loss. They can also give guidance on the internal checks and controls in a business and highlight areas that can be improved to minimise the risk of fraud by employees or those outside the business.

When a fraud or misappropriation of funds is suspected, it’s imperative that business owners get an independent view on complex financial and accounting matters from a forensic accountant.

Business owners may consult forensic accountants with company valuations - particularly with family companies where there may be a dispute. Whether a valuation is needed to help resolve a shareholder or commercial dispute, to facilitate the buyout of a minority shareholder, set up an employee share scheme or assist the court in a divorce, a forensic accountant can provide an impartial valuation.

A valuation can also aid strategic planning, as it gives a view on the key drivers of the business value as well as identifying any detractors that can be addressed to enhance the business value.

For businesses making a claim on business interruption insurance, forensic accounting support can provide critical assistance in assessing the size of the loss.

In tax disputes with HMRC or the National Crime Agency, forensic accountants can assess the financial information, to give independent advice to the taxpayer band potentially to act as expert witness in tax tribunal or court.

Where there are concerns about the work of a finance professional such as an accountant, a forensic accountant can give an independent opinion on the standard of the work and any loss arising from it.

Whether your businesses is experiencing employee fraud, commercial disputes, shareholder disputes, insurance claims, share valuations for tax or commercial reasons, or if you are dealing with matrimonial (divorce) and family disputes; getting the right support from a forensic accountant will mitigate any challenges you are facing.

