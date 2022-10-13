News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Award-winning west Norfolk distillery opens 'intimate' new bar

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:45 PM October 13, 2022
WhataHoot in King's Lynn has opened a new bar in the distillery - Credit: WhataHoot

Norfolk-made spirits will be showcased at an independent distillery's new bar.

WhataHoot in King's Lynn opened its "exclusive and intimate" venue last week.

The site is aiming to be the perfect spot for everything from a business meeting to a coffee date.

There will be a variety of gins and vodkas available as well as bespoke cocktails, local beer and coffee.

Co-founder Nicky Crown said: “The WhataHoot team are so excited to finally open our bar and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”

WhataHoot was founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Jason and Nicky Crown who took inspiration from barn owls.

The distillery is where WhataHoot's gin and vodka are made, with flavours like samphire and lavender, orange and raspberry.

The distillery also houses a shop as well as a Gin School and Spirit Lounge, where visitors can experiment to create and distil their own gin.

The new bar in King Street is open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Thursday and until 10pm Friday and Saturday.

