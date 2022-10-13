Award-winning west Norfolk distillery opens 'intimate' new bar
- Credit: WhataHoot
Norfolk-made spirits will be showcased at an independent distillery's new bar.
WhataHoot in King's Lynn opened its "exclusive and intimate" venue last week.
The site is aiming to be the perfect spot for everything from a business meeting to a coffee date.
There will be a variety of gins and vodkas available as well as bespoke cocktails, local beer and coffee.
Co-founder Nicky Crown said: “The WhataHoot team are so excited to finally open our bar and we can’t wait to welcome everyone.”
WhataHoot was founded in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Jason and Nicky Crown who took inspiration from barn owls.
The distillery is where WhataHoot's gin and vodka are made, with flavours like samphire and lavender, orange and raspberry.
The distillery also houses a shop as well as a Gin School and Spirit Lounge, where visitors can experiment to create and distil their own gin.
Most Read
- 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 2 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
- 3 Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found
- 4 Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom
- 5 Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory
- 6 Bargain Hunt to film two episodes in village antiques centre
- 7 250 jobs saved after Norwich site's takeover by Indian firm
- 8 Revealed: The price two councils paid to buy former Aviva office
- 9 Mystery deepens over government's Canaries spending
- 10 A149 coast road closure to bring long diversions for drivers and bus passengers
The new bar in King Street is open from 10am to 5pm Wednesday to Thursday and until 10pm Friday and Saturday.