Opinion

Published: 12:44 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 12:56 PM December 2, 2020

Caroline Culot and the most important thing to her, her family. The hope of a vaccine can't come soon enough for her. - Credit: CAROLINE CULOT

As a strong independent woman, I hate being categorised as 'clinically extremely vulnerable.'

As a result of a compromised immune system, sadly that's my label.

But with the news that a vaccine is now available, finally it's the glimmer of hope I, along with millions of other people, have been longing for.

I know I am extremely lucky, I live in the countryside with vast open spaces to walk in.

I can't possibly compare my experience to those suffering from Covid, who have lost loved ones or those in the NHS risking their lives daily to help others.

However, being in the 'extremely at risk' category, as others who share the label will understand, has brought a whole new level of anxiety into my life.

Risk analysis? I'm an expert. That's because every single thing I now do is measured in terms of it.

Do I need to fill up with petrol? Should I call at the supermarket? Do I go to the hair salon? Can I go out for dinner?

Life since March has been an endless series of agonising questions to which there are no real answers.

As a mum/stepmum to three children, the Covid situation has thrown up a new set of problems as if being a parent wasn't hard enough.

The second lockdown coincided with my step daughter's birthday. Should she come and stay overnight as usual?

This and so many other situations like it have sparked endless debates as my partner and I try and navigate our way through this.

The worst thing is it makes you feel like a bad parent and I hate Covid for that.

Then, there's Christmas. My son lives in London, in Tier 2 but with three other people.

My other step child is living in Lincolnshire, which is now Tier 3.

My mum is 81 and my dad, 79, also in Tier 2.

Trying to see them all over the festive period without taking some risks is impossible. It feels a bit like a game of Russian roulette for me.

So the news that a panacea to all our woes in the form of a vaccine is approved is indeed the hope we need right now.

It honestly cannot come soon enough for all of us.