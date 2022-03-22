What to expect from the spring budget

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to deliver his annual spring budget, but unlike previous years, little has been revealed about what will be announced on Wednesday.

The last few days has seen pressure mount on Mr Sunak to provide more help to those struggling with the sudden sharp increase in living costs, but the Chancellor has remained tight lipped about what, if any, more help he will provide.

Some finance experts believe that the current cost of living crisis will be short-term, with inflation falling towards the end of the year after peaking in the coming months.

If Mr Sunak is of this view, he may offer little to ease the financial pressure on households tomorrow and may instead wait until later in the year to get a clearer picture of the economic landscape before introducing policies to support those that are struggling.

The current economic uncertainty may well be holding back any big scale announcements.

There are many unknowns at the moment, with disagreements about when exactly inflation will peak, how long it will remain high, and whether the cost of oil will start falling. Add into this, the war in Ukraine which has already sent shockwaves through the global economy.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine came as inflation around the world was still high after countries collectively began reopening from pandemic lockdowns and pushed up prices as a result. The subsequent war has driven up prices further, particularly as Russia is a leading exporter of gas and oil.

The unpredictability of Putin, coupled with unanswered questions of if or how China will become involved in the conflict, makes it difficult to predict what the world's economy will be like in a year's time.

If a peace deal is struck between Ukraine and Russia, the economy could stabilise but if the conflict escalates and draws in more countries, it could see our finances suffer even more.

The Chancellor and his advisors will have to take into account all these uncertainties, while also keeping an eye on the nation's deficit.

Historically, the Conservatives have preferred lower taxes compared to most other political parties, but Mr Sunak has remained steadfast in his planned rise of National Insurance contributions by 1.25 percentage points in April. As such, it is likely that this will go ahead on Wednesday.

He has already announced an Energy Bills Rebate package that will see qualifying homes get £350 help towards fuel costs, which will see £150 council tax rebate for those living in homes within council tax bands A-D and electricity users will get £200 off their bill from October, which they will have to repay in equal £40 instalments during the next five years.

Record numbers are already turning to food banks as the cost of living spirals - Credit: Archant

This alone is unlikely to be enough to help those struggling with the rising cost of living and leading voices within the personal finance have called on the Government to provide more help.

Money saving expert, Martin Lewis, revealed on the BBC's Sunday Morning that he is "out of tools" to help people.

He added: "It’s not something money management can fix, it’s not something that for those on the lowest incomes telling them to cut their belts will work, we need political intervention."

Meanwhile, research from the debt charity StepChange found that one in five people believe external financial pressures will drive them into problem debt this year, three in 10 are expecting to struggle to pay for essentials such as a healthy diet or appropriate clothing for the weather, and nearly half of people anticipate they will use up their savings this year.

Mr Sunak is also having pressure from his own party with Tory MPs calling for a cut in fuel duty, increase mileage rates from 45p to 60p and to give a 15pc cut to 'vital fuel users' such as haulage firms.

With this pressure mounting on the Chancellor, there may be more in the budget to help those struggling than he had originally planned.

The nation is still reeling from the pandemic, during which the Government spent up to an estimated £410bn on Covid measures. This spending will have to be repaid and could be factoring into Mr Sunak's caution on spending more to help people through the current cost of living crisis.

Higher inflation, along with the freezing of the personal allowance and the higher rate threshold does, however, mean that the Treasury will be gaining more in tax, which could give Mr Sunak a little more room for manoeuvre in his budget.

But, with little information being released by the Government, right now we don't know what will be said during the spring budget.

The reality is that those, whether individuals or families, who have very little disposable income and a high amount of debt will likely face an extremely challenging time in the coming months.

Meanwhile, those who have more disposable incomes and savings to fall back on, may find that with cut backs to their spending and careful budgeting, they will be able to pull through.

How will the spring budget impact businesses?

The Chancellor will be keen to encourage economic growth so business may get a more generous spring budget.

Businesses are facing higher fuel and energy costs, along with many companies finding raw materials and importing goods have become more expensive over the last 12 months.

In addition to this, employers will also be impacted by the 1.25 percentage point National Insurance rise, along with an increase in the minimum wage, both of which come into affect in April.

Firms that rely on fuel, for example haulage companies, could see a higher fuel duty cut than individual drivers.

The hospitality and leisure sector is set to be hit by an ending of their VAT cut from April, but Mr Sunak could decide to extend this or introduce further tax cuts for businesses.