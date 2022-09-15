Which Norfolk pubs will be showing the Queen's funeral?

The Royal Standard is planning on offering free cheese and a glass of port on the day of the Queen's funeral - Credit: Archant

Many pubs across Norfolk will be shutting their doors on the day of the Queen's funeral, but some have chosen to open and be a place for family and friends to gather to pay their respects.

In Norwich several have decided to show the funeral of our longest reigning monarch.

Elle Land, general manager of The Red Lion Bishopgate , said that the city centre pub, along with The Unthank Arms and the Trafford Arms will be open on Monday September 19.

The Unthank Arms is one of several Norwich pubs planning to open on Monday - Credit: Archant

"We will be showing the funeral, but it will be very respectful," she said.

"We wanted to be a place for customers to gather with family and friends to pay their respects to the Queen."

The Coach and Horses on Bethel Street will also be open.

Harry Brown, bar manager at the pub, said: "We will be open, but we're not sure if we will be showing the funeral.

"It will be up to our patrons, if they want to watch it we will be showing it."

In Dereham the Royal Standard is planning to offer cheese and a glass of port for free to those who walk through its doors in tribute to Elizabeth II.

"The Queen was a legend," said Graham Cook, landlord of the pub.

"It is a big day in the country's history and we will look to mark the occasion.

"We will have the funeral on the TV, and we will have a cheese board and port available for everyone who turns up."

In the East Norfolk village of Potter Heigham, Norada Grill and Tavern will be open.

"After discussions with the local community and people on holiday we have decided that Norada Grill and Tavern by Potter Heigham Bridge will be open as usual on Monday," said a spokesman for the pub.

"We have our large projector with another four televisions in our function room.

"Another four televisions in the bar area and a further one television outside.

"We will be broadcasting live all the stages of her funeral that our great Queen will be laid to rest."

The majority of Wetherspoons pubs will be opening after the Queen's funeral - Credit: Archant

One of the country's biggest pub chains, JD Wetherspoons, is set to close all its pubs expect those in central London, railway stations and airports until after the funeral.

A spokesman for the company said: "The majority of its pubs will open later than usual, after the state funeral, at approximately 1pm and will remain open during normal trading hours after that."

Stonegate Group, which owns pubs across Norfolk, including Lamb Inn in Norwich, The Waveney in Lowestoft and The Eagle in King's Lynn, has said it plans to show the Queen's funeral at its venues.