Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

What a no-deal Brexit means for travelling in the EU in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 10:19 AM December 11, 2020   
Passengers disembarking from a plane on a runway

Passengers arriving at Norwich Airport earlier this year. But how will a no-deal Brexit affect travel to the EU? - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

UK travellers visiting the EU once the Brexit transition period ends will face a number of new hurdles.
Much of the detail is unclear but here are some answers to questions people planning a trip next year may need to know.
Will I be able to visit the EU?
The EU currently does not allow people to visit from nearly every country outside the bloc due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But once the Brexit transition period ends on December 31, the EU could be an exception for UK travellers, or individual member states could issue their own exemptions.
Will I need a visa?
Tourists will not need a visa for trips of up to 90 days in most EU countries, even in the event of a no-deal Brexit. But you may need one to work, study or stay longer.
Can I still use my passport?
Passports must have at least six months left on them, and be less than 10 years old.
Would a no-deal Brexit lead to queues at airports and ports?
UK citizens will no longer be able to use fast-track lanes.
Will my pet be allowed to join me on holiday?
You cannot use the existing pet passport scheme but will need to follow a different process, which takes four months.
Are my mobile bills going to increase?
The guarantee of free roaming in the EU will end for UK consumers. Some mobile operators have committed not to introduce data charges and the government has introduced a law prohibiting fees above £45 without the customer being aware.
Will flights continue?
There is no certainty about the future legal basis of flights between the UK and the EU.
What about medical treatment?
UK visitors to the EU will no longer be able to access state-provided healthcare using a European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Kidney dialysis patients will no longer be eligible for free treatments. 
Can I drive in the EU?
A no-deal Brexit would mean drivers will need extra documents from January 1. This could include an international driving permit (IDP). You will need a green card to prove you are properly insured and a GB sticker.

