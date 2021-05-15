Ask the Expert: What is the best ISA for me?

Published: 6:00 AM May 15, 2021

This week our reader wants to know which ISA is best for them.

Reader question:

I have some spare money this year – I’ve spent so much less during the pandemic – so have decided I would like to invest in an ISA. I’ve about £18,000 available.

I’ve looked online and don’t really understand about the different types of ISA and am nervous about choosing something that might put my money at risk. Can you help, please?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

ISAs are certainly the bedrock of many people’s investment strategies as they are tax-efficient with no tax payable on any gains or returns within the ISA. However, it’s important to bear in mind that they are simply a wrapper for your savings and investments, so you will need to choose the type and content of your ISAs.

It may well be worth talking to an independent financial adviser at this stage so that you understand ISA rules, including the annual ISA allowance. An adviser can help you build a strategy that is right for you and which meets your goals for both the short and the long term.

There are four types of ISA, but the two most commonly used are Cash ISAs and Stocks & Shares ISAs.

A Cash ISA is like a bank or building society deposit account. You pay in the money and you get interest on your savings. Cash ISAs can be sourced from many different financial organisations and there’s a huge range of options. Generally speaking, Cash ISAs are low risk but your potential gains are limited by the interest rates on offer.

Stocks and Shares ISAs can hold a number of different types of investment asset, including shares in companies, investment funds, unit trusts, corporate bonds and government bonds.

The returns will come either via dividends, growth in value or, in the case of some bonds, interest. ISA investment portfolios can be set up to match your attitude to risk, although there will always be an element of risk with stocks and shares.

A less commonly adopted type of ISA is the Innovative ISA. These involve peer-to-peer loans to individuals or businesses, or “crowdfunding debentures” where you invest in a business by buying its debt. They are somewhat specialist and generally have a higher level of risk, so it’s important to take independent financial advice before going down this route.

The final type of ISA is the Lifetime ISA. These are for building long-term savings for one of two purposes – either to buy your first home or to fund your retirement – and cannot be used as a general savings solution.

