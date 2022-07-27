What do East Anglia businesses want from the new prime minister?

Norfolk MP and foreign secretary Liz Truss is bookies favourite to become the next prime minister - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

With Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak battling it out to become the next prime minister, DERIN CLARK finds out what East Anglia businesses want from the country's next leader.

"It's the economy, stupid" may have been uttered during a presidential campaign 30 years ago, but its sentiment rings true today, as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak battle to become the next prime minister.

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak is in the running to become the next prime minister - Credit: SIMON WALKER

The two Conservatives are fighting it out in the form of PR campaigns and debates to win the vote of Tory members and be named the next incumbent at Number 10.

And at the forefront of these campaigns is their economic policies.

Ms Truss is leading in the polls with her promises to slash taxes.

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak has been defending his record as chancellor and highlighting the need to be honest about the nation's finances.

With high inflation, falling consumer confidence and fears of a recession the pressure is on the candidates to get their economic policies right.

Nova Fairbank, incoming CEO of the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, said: "Having made it through the pandemic, businesses are now battling labour and skills shortages; soaring energy, raw materials, and other costs; and supply chain challenges."

She added: “Just last week our Quarterly Economic Survey, the UK’s largest independent survey, showed a reduction in the proportion of firms reporting increased domestic sales, lower investment intentions, and a drop in growth prospects in the long term.

"At the same time, measures for inflation are at the highest levels in the survey’s history with two in three firms expecting to raise prices.

"The successful candidate must have a laser focus on reversing these trends and fixing the fundamentals to support growth here in the UK."

Mike Bowden, marketing manager at Cory Brothers Shipping Agency Ltd - Credit: © 2017 Simply C Photography

Mike Bowden, marketing manager at Cory Brother's Shipping Agency based in Ipswich, said that businesses need a "strong leader" to deal with the economic challenges.

He said: "From a business view, we need a strong leader and a united government with a clear plan for dealing with the economic challenges ahead.

"We are all dealing with financial headwinds so inflation has to tackled now and short term tax breaks could help.

"Net zero remains important but only if it doesn’t harm businesses or consumers.

"Our business provides logistics solutions worldwide so cutting red tape and making international trade easier, particularly for non-EU markets would help.

"We’d like to see more investment in the UK, particularly in the eastern region which always seems to be last in the line.

"Both candidates must learn from the past, adapt quickly and ensure they listen to businesses throughout the UK."

Tina McKenzie, UK policy and advocacy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), is urging the next prime minister to reduce energy costs for businesses.

Tina McKenzie, policy chair at the Federation of Small Businesses - Credit: Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Ms McKenzie said: “FSB has been pushing for a package for immediate help in the current crisis; the cost of living crisis is embedded within a cost of doing business crisis.

"This is not the time for ‘business as usual’, with small business confidence slumping, and one in seven small firms now saying they will need to shrink, close, or sell their business.

“We are putting our priorities to all the candidates, just as we do to all political parties.

"Changes are needed on four fronts – pre-profit taxes, energy bills, fuel costs, and inflation at a time of the highest small business tax burden since Clement Attlee. You cannot tax your way to growth.

“To help the economy grow, we seek an energy rebate to small businesses with premises, to match the household rebate through council tax; reductions in VAT on energy, and fuel duty; a reversal of the NICs rise, which would create more jobs and increase pay; and long-delayed reform of business rates which hold back our high streets.

“While one candidate has arguably backed these more than the other, there is time for both candidates to come up with a pro-small business agenda to grow the economy.

"Small businesses and the self-employed together are simply too big to fail, and local communities rest on their success. They need the right public policy supporting them to survive and thrive.”

Ms Fairbank said that the Norfolk Chambers is urging whoever becomes the new prime minister to "take action in four areas that must be prioritised to boost business confidence and drive the economy".

She identified the four areas as:

The economy - help firms manage cost pressures by reducing their tax burden.

People - reform training and immigration systems to help firms find the people they need.

Trade - ensure first have the support needed to take advantage of global business opportunities.

Net zero - incentives firms to build a green economy and support them through the transition and develop their local supply chains.

Ms Fairbank added: “By working in partnership with businesses and Chambers of Commerce, the government can build a more prosperous economy and give confidence to firms here, and investors across the world, that the UK is truly the best place to do business.”

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak key economic policies

Key policies from Ms Truss include reversing the National Insurance increase, scrap the planned rise in corporation tax to 25pc from 19pc and reduce energy bills by suspending the 'green levy' that pays for social and green projects.

She also pledges to make changes to simplify tax and create new 'low-tax and low-regulation zones' to create hubs for innovation and enterprise.

Mr Sunak, who quit as chancellor earlier this month, stands by his tax rises and says he would not cut taxes until inflation is under control.

He promises to cut income tax before the end of the next Parliament and says he wants 'radical reforms' to the way businesses are taxed but hasn't given any details.

Although Mr Sunak oversaw the increase to National Insurance, he also raised the earnings level at which it starts to be paid to £12,570.