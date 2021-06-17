What does the inflation spike mean for your shopping basket?

Published: 6:30 AM June 17, 2021 Updated: 7:29 AM June 17, 2021

Richard Ross of Chadwicks (inset) on inflation, and whether prices will continue to rise - Credit: PA/Chadwicks

The price of a spin around the shops is set to continue rising, economists have said, as inflation hit 2.1pc in the UK this week.

The latest reading was significantly ahead of the expectations of analysts, who had forecast a 1.8pc rate for last month - and the Bank of England's expectation of 2pc.

The spike from 1.5pc last month was motivated by an increase in clothing and fuel prices, the latter leaping 17.9pc in the past year.

Last week, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Andy Haldane, said a rise in inflation above the central bank’s target must be only temporary, and that long-term levels of high inflation need to be “avoided at all costs”.

Richard Ross, director at Norwich wealth management business Chadwicks, said: "We're going to have a patchwork picture of inflation for the next couple of years because of all of the factors contributing.

"Firstly, we'll have the pent-up demand factor which I don't think is going to be sustained. Secondly, the impact of financial stimulus which will take a while longer to play out. Then the longer-term effects like Brexit also come into it, with the exception of that first bump when we left I don't think we've truly seen the impact yet.

"I think whatever happens our underlying rate of inflation will increase to between 2pc and 3pc - which let's remember is historically low, and I think it's unlikely we'll see prices spike with hyper-inflation. But we must be vigilant.

"What we need to watch out for is sector-specific inflation, for example in the hospitality sector which may have to pass on increased costs because of labour shortages. If wages go up and there's no fat in the business, they're going to have to pass it on.

"But this is good for borrowers. If inflation goes up then the real value of debt goes down, which is good news for people looking to take out or pay a mortgage."

What's increased in price in the past year?

Over the past year droves of items have increased in price, according to the ONS.

Among the items which have risen the most in the past month is fuel, especially heating oil which has spiked by nearly £181 per 1000 litres since May 2020.

Coal has also increased by 75p per 50kg.

On the food side beef prices have also increased in the past year, increasing by around £1 a kilogram in 12 months, with beef roasting joints going up by £1.50.

Fresh produce such as apples and pears have also increased by between 35 and 43p in the year to 2021.

Individual grapefruit are also 4p dearer than this time last year.

Likewise mushrooms have increased by 19p a punnet, and tomatoes are 13p more expensive as well.

And smokers are having to fork out more, with a cigarette pack of 20 increasing from just over £11 to £11.40.