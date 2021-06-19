Ask the Expert: What does being executor of a will mean?

Published: 6:00 AM June 19, 2021

This week our reader wants to know what being the executor of a will entails.

Reader question:

My uncle has asked me if I will be an executor of his and my aunt’s wills. I’m a bit worried about what I will have to do when they die as I know they have quite a lot of ISAs and other investments as well as both their own home.

They’re leaving everything to each other initially and then dividing the estate between me and another nephew as they have no children of their own. What will my responsibilities be?

Matthew Goddard of Smith & Pinching responds:

Being an executor does bring with it a range of responsibilities, but if you feel daunted by it you can get professional help when you are called upon. Lawyers and financial advisers can give you support with valuing and distributing assets and with calculating any Inheritance Tax that might be due.

An executor must sort out what assets have been held by the deceased person, pay any outstanding debts, pay any Inheritance Tax (IHT) due, obtain probate if needed and distribute the estate in accordance with the deceased person’s will. It will also be necessary for the executor to be aware of any significant gifts that have been made by the deceased partner in the last seven years of their life.

I suggest that if you do accept the appointment, you sit down with your aunt and uncle and make a detailed list of their assets as that will help when you come to value the estate. Better to have that conversation now rather than wait until the first of them dies.

If an estate only includes property and cash that is jointly owned with the surviving person’s spouse, probate isn’t normally required but if there are investment assets then full probate must be sought, even if there is no IHT to pay.

It's worth noting that an estate is generally exempt from IHT when it is left entirely to a spouse or civil partner (non-UK ‘domicile’ can affect this), but probate may still be needed.

An executor does have legal liability for the estate so must ensure that debts and tax are paid before distributing money to the beneficiaries.

I suggest you get help from an independent financial adviser when distributing ISAs and other investments. For example, when the first of the couple dies, the surviving partner can receive an additional amount of ISA allowance equivalent to the total value of the deceased person’s ISAs, allowing reinvestment of inherited ISA assets within the tax year.

Being chosen as an executor is an honour, certainly, but it does bring responsibility. The key is to get professional help when you need it.

Any opinions expressed in this article do not constitute advice. The value of an investment and the income from it could go down as well as up. The return at the end of the investment period is not guaranteed and you may get back less than you originally invested.