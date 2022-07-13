What do business leaders want from the new chancellor?

It's been a busy week in Downing Street and East Anglian bosses have already made their demands of the incoming chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi.

There are no shortages of candidates to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister but the field is already being whittled down and his successor is due to be revealed on September 5.

At the time of writing, Rishi Sunak, who was chancellor until a week ago, was the bookies' favourite for the top job. But if a week is a long time in politics, eight weeks is a lifetime, so there is plenty of room for deals and scandals to disrupt the leadership contest.

However, there is one certainty. Businesses across East Anglia are craving stability.

Nova Fairbank, who has been named as the new CEO of the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce - Credit: Simon Finlay Photography

They are looking to the new chancellor, and eventual prime minister, to provide the leadership needed to steady the economy and get a handle on the cost of living crisis.

Nova Fairbank, who was recently named as successor to the position of CEO at the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, called for the government to get their "house in order" swiftly.

She said: “Norfolk Chambers hope, once a new Conservative leader is selected, this will finally bring this chapter of political instability to an end.

“We would encourage the leadership race to come to a swift conclusion, as action is needed quickly to help support business.

"We’re on limited time and the government must reset, rethink and get their house in order and swiftly demonstrate that it is on the side of business, if confidence is to be restored."

Meanwhile, the region's bosses are calling on new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi, who has been in his post since July 5, to provide firm leadership.

Dr Andy Wood, CEO of Adnams - Credit: AnthonyCullen

Dr Andy Wood, CEO of Southwold-based brewery Adnams, urged the chancellor to approach "things with a cool head".

He added: "We must move on from grand gestures, populism and inconsistency to an enduring well researched policy framework and sense of a plan."

Guy Gowing, managing partner at Arnolds Keys, a Norwich-based estate agents, agreed that a clear plan is needed.

He said: “The most important thing that a new chancellor can do is to announce a clear economic policy which provides businesses with an economic climate in which they can be confident to invest."

The new chancellor has a long to-do list as he settles into his new home at 11 Downing Street.

For Dr Woods, top of the list should be: "Fixing our trading relationship with our nearest and largest market, addressing inequities in VAT treatment and dealing with the antiquated business rates system.

"Business requires consistency and a sense of certainty, notwithstanding global inflationary pressures, to enable it to plan and help restore the economy to growth."

Tax is proving to be a key issue in the leadership contest and is also a key concern for bosses.

James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake Picture: LEE BLANCHFLOWER - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

James Shipp, a partner at East Anglian accountants Lovewell Blake, argued that corporation tax should be "as competitive as possible, especially at the moment”.

He said: “A new chancellor, along with a new prime minister, is going to have an early decision about whether Corporation Tax should be increased in the current economic environment.

"The headroom does not appear to be there to afford not to, so should we be considering borrowing to stimulate growth?

"I would say the business community believes we should, but we need to be conscious of passing on debt to the next generation."

Mr Shipp added: “The other big issue is the Care Home Levy.

"This has already been enacted, but is not yet being used to solve the care home crisis it was intended for.

"The broader question here is how much does the NHS and care system need and does this tax solve the problem?

"If it does I think the public in general would be, on balance, happy to pay this.

“However, there seems more and more expectation that the levy will not fix things, and instead this additional National Insurance will disappear into the ever-growing NHS budget.

"This is costing many people a deduction to their pay right now and cancelling it would show some understanding with the plight of the typical middle class Tory voter.

"Many of the assistance packages have been aimed at the lower paid under the Johnson/Sunak tenure, and this pledge does recognise that many others are also struggling with the cost of living crisis.

“Ultimately I think we need an honest, credible prime minister with financial discipline and a prudent eye on the public finances.

"However, that is not to say that some tweaks to tax policy here and there cannot make a difference over the coming months to businesses and individual tax payers alike.”

Guy Gowing, Arnolds Keys. - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Mr Gowing called for a resolution to the "longstanding issue of business rates favouring online rather than bricks and mortar retailers", along with a "tax regime which encourages businesses to invest in buildings, as well as plant and machinery".

“I would also like to see a renewal of initiatives to encourage first time buyers to get onto the housing ladder,” he added.

Ms Fairbank wants to see addressing skills shortages for companies as top of the chancellor's and prime minister's to-do list.

She said: “We want to see the government move forward on the things that are really important to firms, such as the Shortage Occupation List, particularly those occupations in the care and healthcare sectors.

"We would also like to see the government make sure that agreed monies around the Shared Prosperity Fund and the Local Skills Improvement Plans go ahead, as businesses are worried that the leadership race is a distraction from the daily governance of the UK.

"Long term, we would like to see clearly costed plans that bring back economic growth and also speak to business needs.”

Leading UK business group calls for plan for economic growth

Tony Danker, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has written an open letter urging candidates vying to be the next prime minister to "develop serious, credible and bold plans for growth".

In the letter he wrote: "We are currently set for just 1pc growth in 2023 and to continue to languish at the bottom of the G7 table on business investment. It won’t take much to tip us into a recession and were that to pass it would prolong the cost-of-living crisis.

"But the UK is also caught in a longer-term trap of low growth. Higher productivity is the only sustainable way to achieve higher standards of living and tackle the fiscal challenges of an ageing population and decarbonisation, while lowering the UK’s high tax burden."

He wrote that there "must be a plan for growth" and the "tax changes much trigger business investment, not fuel inflation".

He added: "In the meantime, as the leadership contest plays out, growth can’t be put on hold for two months. We cannot afford to get stuck in limbo with few decisions being taken and little action seen."

Mr Danker said that the summer needs a "realistic government actions to bolster confidence".

He continued: "The wheels of government must keep turning - get a full government team back in place to move essential legislation forward before recess; announce a successor to the Recovery Loan Scheme; cut approval times for new offshore wind farms from four years to one; clarify status of key projects, such as the planned investment commitments to the Ox-Cam Arc; and get going on a new Shortage Occupations List."