How will the energy price cap changes affect you?

Households could see a hike in their energy costs in April, after the chancellor cut the energy price cap guarantee to six months.

Originally, the average gas and electricity bill was set at £2,500 for two years, but in what a local energy expert described as a "blow" to the public, this will only last until the spring.

James Groves, managing director of Norwich energy consultancy firm Indigo Swan, said: "Regarding the general public, capping the help at six months is a blow.

James Groves from Indigo Swan said the changes was a 'blow' to the public - Credit: Indigo Swan

"With mortgage rates and the cost of living continuing to rise, there was some relief that at least there would be help with energy costs.

"With the help potentially stopping in April, this will just be another high cost that consumers have to try and stomach and the ever increasing pressure on the cost of living doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon and this of course will cause worry across the board."

In his announcement chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that the cap will be reviewed before April, with additional help promised for the most vulnerable.

This may be little comfort to squeezed households already seeing other costs rising, especially as the government £400 discount on energy bills is also ending in the spring.

Depending of gas and oil prices over the coming months, families could see a hike in energy costs - but this may be mitigated by the fact that energy usage falls during spring and summer.

For businesses, the price cap was only guaranteed for six months.

Mr Groves added: "From a business standpoint nothing changes as the help promised was always capped at six months, with a review coming at the three month stage to review who the government considers to be vulnerable businesses and the indication was that help might continue for these businesses beyond this point.

"We hope this is still the case as hospitality and tourism consumers will be most impacted and the additional support over the summer months, would certainly help these businesses.

"The wholesale market is currently down and we have seen a positive downward curve over the last few weeks, but as we have seen with the energy market this year, it is never stable and pricing is extremely hard to predict."