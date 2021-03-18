News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Caroline Culot

Published: 11:16 AM March 18, 2021   
Castle Quarter during COVID19 lock down. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Castle Quarter during lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Norwich's Castle Quarter and Chantry Place are gearing up for the lifting of lockdown. But what can actually reopen and when?

Chantry Place, Norwich

Chantry Place. - Credit: Supplied

The venues have remained open for essential retailers and a NHS vaccination centre is currently based in Castle Quarter's foodhall.

However, based on the current government roadmap, non-essential retailers can reopen on April 12.

Sarah Smith, operations manager, Castle Quarter, said: “We are excited at the prospect of welcoming back shoppers to favourite stores such as TK Maxx, Tiger and The Entertainer.

“It is predicted that indoor gyms will also be able to trade from April 12 so we hope to see Pure Gym reopening on or around that date."

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “Stores categorised as ‘essential’ are open as normal, whilst others like Zara and Lush are operating click & collect services.

"We’re just counting down the days until April 12 when all of our other retailers including Hotel Chocolat, House of Fraser and Lisa Angel will be able to return to Chantry Place."

Government guidelines state restaurants and eateries can reopen outside from April 12 but indoors from May 17.

Mr McCarthy said: "Our restaurants on Chantry Square are gearing up to offer outdoor dining from April 12 where they can.  "Of course, we have to wait until May 17 for the indoor seating in restaurants to return."

Castle Quarter's top floor foodhall, usually home to Burger King and Chopstix, looks set not to reopen until the NHS no longer needs the vaccination centre.

Meanwhile leisure facilities can reopen from May 17.

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

The Castle Quarter Vaccination Centre in Norwich, situated in the former foodhall. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Ms Smith, Castle Quarter, said: “Our leisure tenants, including Vue cinema, Superbowl UK and Boom Battle Bar, will be able to open no earlier than May 17.".

In Chantry Place, the May 17 reopening applies to Escape Hunt for teams of up to six people.

Mr McCarthy added: "We are working hard to support our retailers currently open at Chantry Place, as well as others through our social media channels, website and newsletter. We’ve got lots of exciting things planned at the centre over the next few months which we will be sharing very soon and our focus continues to be on ensuring the safety of our customers,.""

Ms Smith said: “Whilst the Castle Quarter team are looking forward to welcoming back visitors and shoppers, each of our tenants will decide on their own reopening date, subject to government guidelines.”





