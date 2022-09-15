Wetherspoon pubs announce opening plans for Queen's funeral

Wetherspoon has announced its opening plans for the day of the Queen's funeral - Credit: Nick Butcher

JD Wetherspoon has revealed its opening plans for the Queen's funeral.

Her Majesty's funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, and a number of retail and hospitality businesses have announced closures.

The pub giant will keep its doors open on the day and some locations will be serving from 8am.

In Norfolk, its hotels in Dereham, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth will open from 8am but only to overnight guests.

Wetherspoon pubs across the county will open later than usual at 1pm following the state funeral and will then keep to the regular trading hours.

People hoping to visit London for the day of the funeral will be able to visit Wetherspoon pubs from 8am in central London, at rail stations and airports.

Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses how to approach the bank holiday.

The prime minister's official spokesman said that the day of the funeral would operate as "a standard bank holiday".

"Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what's right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach."