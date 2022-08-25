Opening date for Downham Market's first McDonald's is revealed

The McDonald's in Downham Market has announced its opening date - Credit: Archant

The opening date has been announced for a new McDonald's branch in west Norfolk.

The fast food chain will open a restaurant on Bexwell Road in Downham Market.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are excited to be opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Downham Market on Wednesday, September 14.

"The new restaurant will create at least 90 jobs for the local community and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers, old and new, enjoy the services we have to offer.”

The drive-through branch was given permission to be open 24/7 by West Norfolk Council, though this does not necessarily mean that it will do so.

There will also be a drive-through Starbucks built in the area and the pair will share a 90-space car park, an outdoor eating area, a play space and cycle parking.