News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Opening date for Downham Market's first McDonald's is revealed

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:42 PM August 25, 2022
West Norfolk Council approved plans to build a McDonald's and Starbucks on the outskirts of Downham

The McDonald's in Downham Market has announced its opening date - Credit: Archant

The opening date has been announced for a new McDonald's branch in west Norfolk.

The fast food chain will open a restaurant on Bexwell Road in Downham Market.

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “We are excited to be opening a brand-new McDonald’s restaurant in Downham Market on Wednesday, September 14.

"The new restaurant will create at least 90 jobs for the local community and we’re looking forward to seeing our customers, old and new, enjoy the services we have to offer.”

The drive-through branch was given permission to be open 24/7 by West Norfolk Council, though this does not necessarily mean that it will do so.

There will also be a drive-through Starbucks built in the area and the pair will share a 90-space car park, an outdoor eating area, a play space and cycle parking.

Downham Market News
West Norfolk News
King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Ben Handley, chef patron at The Duck Inn in Stanhoe, is fed up of no-shows. 

Food and Drink

Owner of award-winning pub at wit's end after 42 no-shows in one day

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Muir has been jailed for fraud over unfinished and dangerous building work

‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

Norfolk Live News

Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A busy beach in the hot weather at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How safe is it to swim in the sea along the Norfolk coast?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon