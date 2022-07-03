Family-run holiday retreat 'a little more luxurious' after revamp
- Credit: Wensum Water Retreats
A family-run holiday business in Norfolk is set to relaunch following a major refurb.
Wensum Retreat, located in South Raynham near Fakenham, has been converted from a three-bed to a five-bed property which will allow bookings for larger families or groups of friends.
The retreat is equipped with a brand new swimming pool, a wood burner and a BBQ.
Kimberley Morrison, of Wensum Water Retreats, said: "We certainly didn't expect work to take nine months to complete so we just can't wait to launch.
"It'll be great to welcome our return customers with their extended families now that we can offer more rooms.
"It's got a whole new feel and is a little more luxurious."
Visitors can enjoy a dip in the hot tub, a swim in the private pool or relax outside with the fire pit at the retreat.
Wensum Water Retreats will be hosting an open evening at the property on Tuesday, July 5, at 6pm before welcoming its first booking on Friday, July 8.
To RSVP to the open evening, people can contact kim@wensumpools.co.uk via email.