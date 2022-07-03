News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family-run holiday retreat 'a little more luxurious' after revamp

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:00 AM July 3, 2022
Wensum Retreat is hosting an open evening on Tuesday before opening to its first booking on Friday (July 8)

Wensum Retreat is hosting an open evening on Tuesday before opening to its first booking on Friday (July 8) - Credit: Wensum Water Retreats

A family-run holiday business in Norfolk is set to relaunch following a major refurb.

Wensum Retreat, located in South Raynham near Fakenham, has been converted from a three-bed to a five-bed property which will allow bookings for larger families or groups of friends.

The retreat is equipped with a brand new swimming pool, a wood burner and a BBQ.

Wensum Retreat is still taking bookings for the majority of 2022

Wensum Retreat is still taking bookings for the majority of 2022 - Credit: Wensum Water Retreats

Kimberley Morrison, of Wensum Water Retreats, said: "We certainly didn't expect work to take nine months to complete so we just can't wait to launch.

"It'll be great to welcome our return customers with their extended families now that we can offer more rooms.

"It's got a whole new feel and is a little more luxurious."

Andrea and Syd with Kimberley (second left) and Ben

Andrea and Syd with Kimberley (second left) and Ben - Credit: Wensum Water Retreats

Visitors can enjoy a dip in the hot tub, a swim in the private pool or relax outside with the fire pit at the retreat.

Wensum Water Retreats will be hosting an open evening at the property on Tuesday, July 5, at 6pm before welcoming its first booking on Friday, July 8.

A floor plan of what Wensum Retreat will look like

A floor plan of what Wensum Retreat will look like - Credit: Wensum Water Retreats

To RSVP to the open evening, people can contact kim@wensumpools.co.uk via email.

