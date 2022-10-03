News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pub offers warm space and free Wi-Fi to help remote workers this winter

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:26 PM October 3, 2022
Chris Samuels (right) and Chris Grandison (left) are the owners of the Wellington in Feltwell

With a log-burner fire, free Wi-Fi and tea and coffee refills, a village pub is offering space for remote workers to save on energy costs this winter.

The Wellington in Feltwell has launched its Warmer This Winter scheme to help alleviate some of the stresses many will be facing during the colder months.

The Wellington in Feltwell

Whether it's worries about rising energy costs or feelings of loneliness and isolation, the pub, in the High Street, will be open to workers from noon until 5pm seven days a week. 

It is co-owned by friends and business partners Chris Samuels and Chris Grandison who said they decided to launch the scheme to support their community.

"We are a community pub," Mr Samuels said. "We rely on our customers to support us and just want to give something back to them.

Chris Samuels (right) and Chris Grandison (left) are the owners of the Wellington in Feltwell

"It's a frightening time for many so it's nice to be a beacon of de-stress. I want this place to be a happiness factory - people leave feeling better than when they came in."

Remote workers are just asked to pay for a pot of tea or coffee, with unlimited refills.

They are also allowed to bring in their own food.

