Norfolk venue owners are still seeing some people still delay their weddings - despite the lifting of the 30-person guest number limit.

On Monday, Boris Johnson lifted the cap of 30 people allowed at a wedding indoors and 50 outdoors implemented in May - but some restrictions on music and dance remain.

The rule changes will mean weddings can now go ahead from next Monday with an unlimited numbers of guests, but dance floors are banned at indoor venues, along with communal singing.

Although bosses of venues are breathing a sigh of relief, they said they were still seeing postponements.

David Graham, manager of Dunston Hall hotel in Norwich, said the venue risked losing around £80,000 in wedding bookings for July.

He said two weddings had been postponed and two proms, with people citing the prohibition on dancing as the main reason.

"People are missing out on this fact," he said.

"We are just having to wait and see as many couples are still having a think about it. We've had to contact everyone booked in and we don't know yet how many more weddings will be affected.

"We are well versed in moving weddings around now, and we want people to have the wedding they want, not what they're forced to have."

Kirstie Boon, wedding and sales executive at Titchwell Manor Hotel, near Brancaster, said its intimate setting meant none of its weddings were affected.

"I'm really glad the restrictions were lifted for weddings, because when you can have thousands in a football stadium, it doesn't seem fair," she said.

"However, what sort of wedding is it when you aren't allowed a dance? People tend to book a hotel for a wedding because they want dancing in the evening.

"As the hotel is so busy because of staycations, I can't offer any more exclusive use weddings - we are booked up until October."

Weddings at a glance

Following Boris Johnson's announcement, there will be no legal limits on the number of guests allowed at weddings from June 21.

However, they will have to adhere to social distancing.