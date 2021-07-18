Published: 5:30 AM July 18, 2021

The boss of Ginger womenswear in Norwich said the decision to relocate was made before Covid.

And she said such was the support for independent retailers, that Norwich gave 'other cities a run for their money.'

Beckie Kingsley of Ginger this week announced the store will be moving into the Jonathan Trumbull shop in St Stephen's after 29 years.

She said: "We had made the decision before Covid came along to put the shop up for let but we were very clear it would only be if the right tenant came along who would fit into the street and the building.

"Covid has obviously had a significant impact on retail, resulting in a drastic reduction in turnover while we were all locked down and closed which is irreplaceable.

"But independent retailers have their own unique selling points. We hope that the consumer has grown to love that special touch a little more throughout the pandemic and will continue to support the wonderful small and medium independent businesses that we have in our amazing city of Norwich.

"We are so lucky to live here and everything the city and county has to offer. The huge independent restaurant and retail offerings can now give any city outside of the capital a run for their money..….we love Norwich."

Ms Kingsley said they would be running competitions to mark the 50th anniversary.

Her grandfather John Kingsley and uncle Roger Kingsley opened Jonathan Trumbull originally in a small store just around the corner from its current location in St Stephen's Street.

A year and a half later her father David Kingsley joined the business after finishing his A-levels.

They moved Jonathan Trumbull to its current, larger store in 1986 and then opened Ginger on the first floor of Hatters from 1978.

The family then acquired 35 Timberhill in 1990, moving Ginger in by 1992. They restored the building which is more than 300-years-old.



