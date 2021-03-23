Wayland Show 2021 cancelled due to pandemic

Published: 7:00 PM March 23, 2021

One of Norfolk's longest-running agricultural events, the Wayland Show, has been cancelled for the second year running.

The Watton-based event, which was also cancelled and rescheduled in 2019, was founded more than 140 years ago.

The 2019 event was pushed back to May 2020 for calendar reasons, and was then subsequently made impossible due to lockdown measures.

However due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic the show, which was due to be held in August, has once again been called off.

A spokeswoman said: "The directors and the chairman of the Wayland Agricultural Society have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Wayland Show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wayland Show 2014 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

You may also want to watch:

"After careful consideration, and in consultation with the Wayland Show committee, it was felt that the ongoing uncertainly regarding current and future restrictions on numbers and social distancing rules are major barriers to holding a successful Show in 2021. The safety and enjoyment of Wayland Show visitors, exhibitors and helpers are paramount.

"The Wayland Agricultural Society will now focus all endeavours on planning for the Wayland Show in 2022 which will take place on Sunday September 4th 2022.

"We shall look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors back on that date in order to celebrate the agricultural heritage and rural life of the region."

Chairman Mike Gouldstone said: "The majority of the reason we decided to call of the show was that if the roadmap does go to plan we may still have restrictions. Another concern is of course that the road map may be delayed.

"The last thing we want to do is aim to raise money for charity and subsequently invest capital into a show which we can't have. Instead we are keeping everything crossed for a show in 2022.

Wayland Agricultural Show, 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

"It is disappointing but we are extremely lucky in that we have a wonderful team and committee committed to the show. Of course, we are always looking for more enthusiastic volunteers so should anyone like to get involved please do so via our website."