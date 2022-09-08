One of the sheep refuses to budge in the young handlers competition at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Delighted Wayland Show organisers already have their sights set on staging an even bigger and better event next year following its triumphant return on September 4.

Exhaustion sets in in the sheep pens at the 2022 Wayland Show - Credit: Debbie Harris

This year was make-or-break for the agricultural bash - one of the oldest one-day events of its kind in the country - after it was brought back to life following a four-year hiatus.

A changing-of-the-guard meant Wayland Agricultural Society paused the much-cherished annual event at Watton in 2019 with the aim of staging it once more in 2020. After the pandemic struck, plans had to be shelved for the next two years - leaving organisers with an anxious wait.

But although it was scaled back this year, the show did make a successful return and attracted thousands of visitors.

Kevin Bowes, president of the Wayland Agricultural Society at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Show chairman Mike Gouldstone said: "The overall sense is that it was a great success and it got us back up and running after four years of no show. The real winner is that it's just run by some superb volunteers and we do need volunteers to keep it going. The team was outstanding.

"The great success was we got it off the ground and we are up and running for 2023."

One of the young handlers at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With a number of people standing down in 2019 they decided to skip the 2019 event, he explained. "It's my first year actually running the show. I'm delighted that it went as well as it did and I'm delighted that the team that put it together were rewarded with that success. I don't think we got much wrong, but we'll make it better for 2023."

The committee was hoping to wipe the show's face this year but next year wants to make a surplus for the good causes it supports, he added.

The event paid tribute to some of its most dedicated supporters following its return this year.

From left, show chairman Mike Gouldstone, pig farmer Peter Reeder and show president Kevin Bowes at the Wayland Show - Credit: Debbie Harris

President Kevin Bowes - its president of 25 years - expressed delight after he was presented with a bench in honour of his long service to the event.

"I wasn't expecting anything - it was a total shock to me," he said. "It was very much appreciated and unexpected and it's very, very kind of the committee - it took my breath away."

There was great enthusiasm about the show's return, he added.

"I think we had an excellent show," he said. "I just think we are pleased to be back."

He added: "I think if it hadn't happened this year it would not have happened at all - it would have been disbanded."

Mr Gouldstone paid tribute to the farmer, of Hall Farm, Saham Toney - who as well as giving up his time also lends his land to host the event alongside his neighbours - father-and-son Terry and Neil Lake of the Threxton Estate.

"There would be no event without Kevin Bowes," he said. "Kevin has been fantastic in getting us sponsorship, garnering local farmers to bring along their animals, reintroducing cattle to the show and generally generating enough enthusiasm within the local farm community to support the show."

Retired South Lopham pig farmer Peter Reeder - who started showing at the event in 1959 - was also honoured. He was given a bench to mark his 60-year association with the event - the first 50 as an exhibitor of his pedigree Welsh and Large Black pigs and then as a show steward in the pig section. This year, he handed over the reins to his successor.

"I was flabbergasted," said the 88-year-old. "I didn't expect that. I have had a lot of pleasure out of the Wayland Show."

The event was a highlight for him, he added. "There's a lot of goodwill and good things happening at the show."

Among the many attractions at this year's show were its livestock competitions, with Ken and Rebecca Proctor of Shipdham's Holstein heifer from their P Paterson herd crowned Champion of Champion and awarded £250 in prize money.

Also among those topping the rosettes tables were Amanda Tibbles, who took the champion guinea pig title, while Richard Grindey took the supreme rabbit rosette. In the horse section, in-hand champion was Sophie Robins on Knockferry Vision. The sheep young handler championship went to Skye Hughes, and Mrs A Byford scooped the Best Sheep in Show prize. Mylie-Rose Cullingham took the pigs young handler title and supreme champion pig went to a Large Black owned by Peter and Paul Churchyard.

The next Wayland Show is due to be held on August 6.



