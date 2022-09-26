Gift shop named best in Norfolk after opening just five months ago
From stained glass to wax melts, a gift shop that opened just five months ago has been crowned the best in Norfolk.
The Norfolk Gift Company in Watton's high street won the title of 'Best Gift Shop' in the county at the Englands Business Awards 2022.
The accolade was awarded to Amanda George and Natalie Hutchings at a ceremony in Cambridge on Sunday, September 25.
And the pair said they haven't stopped smiling since.
Ms Geroge said: "It’s all a little bit surreal.
"For a quiet town, we have had a fantastic amount of support.
"It has been so much better than we could have ever imagined. But it's down to our 50 talented sellers and makers, this is their award too.
"It's just lovely to be recognised."
The Norfolk Gift Company opened in April this year and Ms George said they have a waiting list of sellers and makers hoping to join them.
Some of the most popular items have been Glass By Alison offering fused and stained glassworks, coffee and tea by Grumpy Panda and wax melts and candles from Appleyard Candles.