Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close



Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:40 AM July 5, 2021   
Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Steven Smith (pictured back in 2004) is set to retire, signalling the closure of his Watton butchers - Credit: Denise Bradley

A butchers famed across Norfolk for its superb range of meat and delicious baguettes is set to close. 

Steven Smith Quality Meats will trade for the last time on Watton High Street this Saturday, July 10. 

Watton businesses, including Steven Smith's butchers, say the town needs support after the coronavir

Watton butcher Steven Smith's is set to close - Credit: Archant

The family-run business is considered by many to be a Watton institution, having been in the centre of town for several decades.

But Mr Smith has opted to hang up his apron and enjoy a well-earned retirement, signalling the firm's closure. 

The news will come as a disappoint to hundreds of customers, some of whom were seen queuing along the High Street at the weekend. 

A queue formed outside Steven Smith's following news of the Watton butchers' closure

A queue formed outside Steven Smith's following news of the Watton butchers' closure - Credit: Jamie Wittridge

For years, people have flocked from miles around on Saturdays and during their lunch breaks for a taste of their mouthwatering hot baguettes.

Many regulars have taken to social media, saying the "delicious" food would be "sadly missed". 

It leaves the town with just one remaining butchers, Watton Traditional Butchers, run by Michael Brooks just a few doors down the road. 

George Freeman MP (left) collects his local produce from butcher Luke Smith in Watton as he takes pa

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman visiting Steven Smith's in Watton back in 2012 - Credit: Archant





