Firm recognised for providing engineering students with valuable skills during lockdown

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:29 PM October 18, 2021   
A Thetford-based engineering firm has been recognised for providing students with valuable skills during lockdown to ensure their studies were not disrupted by restrictions.

Warren Services developed an online work experience programme for Year 12 engineering students at University Technical College Norfolk (UTCN) in the wake of the pandemic, which included CAD (computer-aided design), 3D printing, remote working and presentations.

The specialist machine engineering firm has since won the Make UK Midlands & East of England Developing Future Talent Award for its efforts.

Sophie Skipp, UTCN’s employer engagement coordinator, said the course kept students engaged in their studies during "challenging times", which also helped their mental health.

Will Bridgman, chairman of Warren Services, said: “We are thrilled to have received this award but the real winners are the UTCN students who showed such commitment through a year of lockdowns.

"They are a great example of the talented young people in our county who will drive our region’s future success, and our team enjoyed working with them.”

