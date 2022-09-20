News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Supercar owners flock to opening of new Norfolk business

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:00 AM September 20, 2022
A supercar day was held to celebrate the opening of Warman Wheels. 

Supercar owners and fans flocked to a specialist garage at the weekend as it swung open its doors for the first time.

An open day was held at Warman Wheels in Three Holes, near Upwell on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border, on Saturday, September 17.

The new wheel specialist and repair garage is located next door to Waterways MOT and Repair Centre along Main Road.

Warman Wheels has opened in Three Holes on the Norfolk and Cambridgeshire border. 

It offers powder coating, diamond cutting, alloy wheel straightening, tyre fitting, acid stripping and more.

Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley and Aston Martin supercars were on display for the hundreds of onlookers who visited the open day.

Garage owner Andy Warman said: "Thank you to everyone that came to our open day.

Hundreds of people went to the Warman Wheels open day. 

"Lots of people helped us to get our open day up and running and helped make it really special."

Spearheaded by Mr Warman, the business is co-owned by Sarah Warman, with the help of Lindesay Fitzgibbon.

