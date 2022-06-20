Waitrose and Dolmio recall items due to safety concerns
- Credit: PA
Frozen prawns sold by Waitrose and pasta sauce made by Dolmio are among the items recalled by major retailers due to safety concerns.
Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
Mars Food UK, the company behind Dolmio, has recalled two products in its carbonara pasta sauce range after it was found they contained soy, which is not mentioned on the label.
This could prove a health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to soy.
Customers at risk are encouraged to call Dolmio's customer care line on 0800 952 1234 for a full refund.
Product details:
Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: February 28, 2023
Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: March 1, 2023
Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: April 26, 2023
Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: April 27, 2023
Allergen: Soya
A blender and smoothie maker sold by Lakeland has been recalled due to the risk of injury when in use.
The product's safety switch does not always engage which means the blades could rotate without the glass jug attached.
Customers who have purchased the item can return it for a full refund.
Product details:
Black and silver Lakeland branded blender supplied with a clear blend-and-go sipper bottle.
Barcode: 5052775617803
Waitrose has recalled its range of frozen cooked king prawns due to concerns some of the prawns may in fact be raw, making them unsafe to eat.
Customers should not consume the items and can return them to the nearest store for a full refund.
Product details:
Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns
Pack size: 200g
Batch code: VN394
Best before: All dates up to and including February 2024
Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns
Pack size: 250g
Batch code: VN 394
Best before: All date codes up to and including June 2023