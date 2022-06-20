News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Waitrose and Dolmio recall items due to safety concerns

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:06 PM June 20, 2022
Waitrose has recalled a range of cooked frozen prawns after it was found some were raw

- Credit: PA

Frozen prawns sold by Waitrose and pasta sauce made by Dolmio are among the items recalled by major retailers due to safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Dolmio has recalled some of its carbonara pasta sauce range due to them containing soy, which is not mentioned on the label

- Credit: Trading Standards

Mars Food UK, the company behind Dolmio, has recalled two products in its carbonara pasta sauce range after it was found they contained soy, which is not mentioned on the label.

This could prove a health risk for people with an allergy or intolerance to soy.

Customers at risk are encouraged to call Dolmio's customer care line on 0800 952 1234 for a full refund.

Product details: 

Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: February 28, 2023

Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Pouch
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: March 1, 2023

Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: April 26, 2023

Dolmio Carbonara Pasta Sauce Stir-in
Pack size: 150 g
Best-before date: April 27, 2023

Allergen: Soya

A blender and smoothie maker sold by Lakeland has ben recalled due to safety fears

- Credit: Trading Standards

A blender and smoothie maker sold by Lakeland has been recalled due to the risk of injury when in use.

The product's safety switch does not always engage which means the blades could rotate without the glass jug attached.

Customers who have purchased the item can return it for a full refund.

Product details:

Black and silver Lakeland branded blender supplied with a clear blend-and-go sipper bottle.

Barcode: 5052775617803

Waitrose has recalled a range of cooked frozen king prawns

- Credit: Trading Standards

Waitrose has recalled its range of frozen cooked king prawns due to concerns some of the prawns may in fact be raw, making them unsafe to eat. 

Customers should not consume the items and can return them to the nearest store for a full refund.

Product details: 

Waitrose Frozen Cooked & Peeled Jumbo King Prawns 

Pack size: 200g

Batch code:  VN394

Best before: All dates up to and including February 2024

Essential Frozen Cooked King Prawns

Pack size: 250g

Batch code: VN 394

Best before: All date codes up to and including June 2023

