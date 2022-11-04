Waffle shop closing due to 'economic instability'

Waffleopolis staff outside the Downham Market store when it opened in May last year - Credit: WaffleOpolis

A waffle shop has announced it is closing its doors due to "economic instability" and "declining numbers".

Waffleopolis, in Downham Market, will close for the final time on Sunday, November 6, with its owners saying they made the decision to close in order to focus on their other stores in King's Lynn and Spalding.

The dessert restaurant opened in May last year after the success of its Lynn branch.

In a goodbye post on Facebook the waffle haven thanked its regulars and staff.

The Waffleopolis statement read: "It is with great sadness that we have made the difficult decision to close our Downham Market store.

"Unfortunately with the growing economic instability and our declining numbers we’ve had to put our remaining stores first.

"Our last day opening in Downham Market will be November 6.

"Downham Market has so many regulars and we would like to thank every one of you for your continued support.

"We will remain open in Kings Lynn and Spalding and we hope you can support us along the way."