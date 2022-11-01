Construction firm keen to partner with local businesses on windfarm project

VolkerFitzpatrick is part of a project to build a windfarm off the Norfolk coast - Credit: VolkerFitzpatrick

Norfolk firms keen to be part of the offshore windfarm revolution can discover what opportunities are available at a 'meet the buyer' event.

Construction firm VolkerFitzpatrick, which has been appointed by Ørsted to install onshore cables for the Hornsea three offshore windfarm, is looking to work with local businesses to help support the project.

It has partnered with the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to hold its 'meet the buyer' event at Carrow Road stadium in Norwich on Friday, November 4.

The meeting will give local businesses the opportunity to find out information about how they can be part of the project's supply chain.

VolkerFitzpatrick is particularly keen to work with small businesses in a wide range of sectors including security, accommodation, haulage, recruitment agencies, mobile crane hire and mobile catering.

Although sill awaiting a final investment decision, building of the Hornsea three windfarm is set to start in March 2023, with an anticipated completion in 2027.

When fully constructed, it will have 240km of onshore cables that will connect the offshore wind farm from the landfall location at Weybourne to the Norwich Main Grid Substation.

The windfarm will have a capacity to produce enough renewable electricity to power around 3.2m UK homes.

Firms can register for the event on the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce website.