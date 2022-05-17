240 young people in Norfolk learn trade skills through VIY scheme

Young people help renovate The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross, Norwich through the VIY scheme - Credit: Volunteer It Yourself

A partnership between Norwich County Council and Volunteer It Yourself (VIY) has helped 240 young people in Norfolk to learn in-demand trade skills.

VIY focuses on offering people aged 16 to 24, who have been excluded from mainstream education or training and who are at risk of unemployment, the opportunity to learn skills from local tradespeople.

While on the programme, they also have the chance of earning Entry Level Three construction skills accreditations that will allow them to progress into further education, training or employment.

The programme helps young people learn trade skills - Credit: Volunteer It Yourself

For the scheme Norfolk County Council received £300,000 from the UK Community Renewal Fund, a government programme that aims to support people and communities most in need.

Along with helping young people learn employable skills, the programme helps to fix local community spaces in need of improvement.

It is delivering nine projects across the county including renovating The Phoenix Centre in Mile Cross, Norwich and the regeneration of the iconic art deco community space, Cromer ArtSpace on the seafront, as well as the Kingfisher Boxing Club in Gorleston.

Alice Whitney, senior project manager for VIY in Norfolk, said: “As a Norfolk girl I am so delighted VIY are able to bring this series of positive and essential opportunities to young people and very special and valued community spaces across Norfolk.

"The pandemic has meant that many of our young people have not had the opportunity to gain the type of hands-on work experience that is essential when exploring and considering future study and career options.

"Due to the infrastructure challenges we face in the region, we have been mindful to create a range of different projects in various locations across the county to make sure as many young people as possible can take part."

Lucy Hughes who works as an employment job coach with the Inspire Project at City College in Norwich, has referred 30 people onto the VIY project.

She said: "The students have developed not only their practical skills but also their confidence from working with new people. The mentors have been knowledgeable and patient with all the young people.

"I hope VIY come back to Norfolk to benefit our young people.”