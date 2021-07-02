Lord and Lady Somerleyton launch £595 a year luxury club
- Credit: Archant library
A new exclusive 'Soho Farmhouse' style club has launched at Fritton Lake on the Norfolk/Suffolk border.
Fritton Lake Private Members Club, available for £595 a year, is the brainchild of Lord Somerleyton, Hugh Crossley and his wife Lara.
It comes after huge investment in the club which offers a luxury heated outdoor swimming pool, a floating sauna, the opportunity to pursue activities on the lake and to dine in the clubhouse, the former Fritton Arms.
Lara Somerleyton and event partners Stratton Motor Company and SaxonAir recently hosted a summer preview to showcase the club.
Canapes were served to guests by the clubhouse and cocktails by the pool, with music from DJ Joshua Roberts.
Activities at the club include lawn and clay tennis, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, open water swimming as well as yoga on the lawn.
Fritton Lake is a private resort and part of the 5,000 acre Somerleyton estate, with its jewel in the crown being a 2.5 mile freshwater lake. The new club is based on the Soho Farmhouse model, which is a luxury private members organisation based in Oxfordshire.
The clubhouse now has eight boutique bedrooms and a fabulous outdoor terrace.
Head chef Chris Bartlett has recently joined the team, who previously worked with Heston Blumenthal at The Fat Duck in Berkshire.
Lady Somerleyton, Lara Crossley said: “It was wonderful to see so many guests from across the county here at Fritton Lake on such a gloriously warm sunny afternoon and would like to thank our team and the event partners for making it all happen.
"It’s fantastic to be open and that the club is proving to be a huge success with new members.”
The management team behind Fritton is looking to reinvest each year and being launched soon is a new indoor yoga and dance studio, a boutique fitness gym, a farm shop selling Somerleyton and local produce, a poolside bar with firepits and chillout comfy seating.
SaxonAir flew in with their private charter helicopter, whilst Stratton Motor Company displayed a range of sports and classic cars including an Aston Martin DB6 Volante.
A variety of memberships are available.
You can click here for more information.