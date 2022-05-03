New vintage gift and homeware shop opens in historic building

Vintage Horse Box Limited opens in Long Stratton. Mike Skelton owns the store with his partner Katrina Thompson. - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

The owners of a mobile gift shop in a converted horsebox now have a permanent home in a historic building in Long Stratton.

Vintage Horse Box Limited has opened in The Old Coach House, which is located in the courtyard between The Swan Inn and Aldridge Lansdell Estate Agents off The Street.

It offers a range of unique gifts and the building was previously home to Bartlett Signs for many years.

The owners are couple Katrina Thompson and Mike Skelton and the products include wooden children's toys, quirky vases and Roka Bags made from recycled plastic bottles.

There is also a large range of homeware and kitchenware from brand Sass and Belle.

Mr Skelton said: "A lot of people can't get out to Norwich to get gifts for people.

"With our new shop, people will be able to buy nice presents in Long Stratton.

"Every person that has come in has said they would be returning."

Mr Skelton, who also works as an offshore installation manager, has collected vintage items for many years.

The couple then launched new business Vintage Horse Box last Christmas in a converted horsebox, with their first event the festive market at the Norfolk Showground.

After that got too small for all their stock, they expanded to include a marquee too and then a shop, which opened in April.

The horsebox will continue to go to events, with the next The South Suffolk show in Bury St Edmunds this Sunday, May 8.

Mr Skelton has also purchased two other horseboxes and wants to turn those into a curry trailer and the other a gin and prosecco bar to take to events.

Ms Thompson, who also works at a childminder, said: "We have done the ground floor of the shop and now we are doing the upstairs as we want to offer furniture there.

"We are hoping this will bring people from outside Long Stratton."

The shop is currently open Fridays and Saturdays from 10am to 5pm.

This week, on May 6 and 7, there will be a sale instore of shoes and bags.