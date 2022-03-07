Vegan pizza firm smashes £200,000 investment target using crowdfunding

A father-and-son-owned vegan pizza business has smashed its £200,000 investment target by enabling people to buy a slice of the firm through equity crowdfunding.

One Planet Pizza, which was founded by Mike and Joe Hill, launched its Seedrs crowdfunding appeal on February 23 2022 and achieved its initial funding goal in less than a fortnight.

The company has since expanded its investment target to £250,000 and extended its crowdfunding campaign by a further two weeks.

Mike Hill revealed that 110 people have put money into the business with them buying a stake in a range of £15 to £3,500 and the firm is planning on using the money to grow.

Mr Hill said that the funding will "support to the launch of the products into a national supermarket", as well as its expansion into new export areas including Scandinavia, Greece, France and Iceland.

They are also aiming to use some of the money to upgrade their production units, which are located in Hethersett near Norwich.

Equity crowdfunding can be used by start-up businesses to help fund their launch, as well as company growth. Through specialist online platforms, people can invest in the business by purchasing a stake in the firm. The investors do not earn dividends, which they would normally receive if they traditionally invested in a company, but instead look to see the value of their stake grow.

Mr Hill said that they used equity crowdfunding when they originally launched their business in 2016. At that time they raised £20,000 from 104 investors who were mostly locals based in Norwich.

Since then the company has grown and has achieved a £500,000 turnover, which they are hoping to double this year.

One Planet Pizza sells a range of frozen plant-based pizzas that can be delivered straight to customer's doors or bought in independent stores across the UK.

Along with equity crowdfunding, the firm has also received investment from local 'business 'angels', including Anglian Capital Group. Business angels are experienced business individuals or syndicates that provide money and support to help the development of companies.