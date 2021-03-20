Ask the Expert: Are VCTs a good way to invest my money?

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021

This week our reader wants to know if venture capital trusts are a good way to invest their money.

Reader question:

I’m in my mid-thirties and have inherited £100,000 from my grandfather which I want to invest until I need to buy my own house – I’m in the armed forces at the moment so will probably not buy until I leave the army in my late forties.

I think I can afford to go for an investment now that involves quite a lot of risk as I’ve time for it to go down and up before I need to access the money – I can move it nearer the time if necessary.

I’ve heard that VCTs are a good idea if you want to take a risk.

What do you think?

Carl Lamb of Smith & Pinching responds:

I think that you need to have a proper discussion with an independent financial adviser about the level of risk that you might find acceptable and what types of investment might be suitable for you.

While I appreciate that you feel you would be comfortable with a high level of risk in the short term, it is important to examine how you might feel if, for example, you were to lose the money altogether.

Even those clients who have a high tolerance of risk generally have a mix of investments, including some which have greater security, so some diversity is likely to be appropriate for you.

In the main, we would only recommend high risk investments for clients who have a particularly sophisticated understanding of investments.

VCTs – Venture Capital Trusts – involve putting your money into emerging companies who are looking for investment to allow them to grow.

However, the nature of these companies is that they are just starting out or planning significant growth, so the risk of failure is generally higher than more established companies.

They do offer advantageous tax treatment in that there is income tax relief at 30 per cent on the amount you invest and no Capital Gains Tax on your gains, but there are limits on how much you can invest and you are required to hold the VCT for at least five years in order to qualify.

There are many other possible investment routes that you might consider, with varying levels of risk – far too many to list here.

It’s essential to make an informed choice based on what is suitable for you in terms of your risk profile and your objectives before committing your money to any specific route: please get independent advice.

