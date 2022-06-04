Blades from wind turbines to be recycled into sports equipment

An offshore wind company will recycle the blades from turbines on its end-of-life wind farm into sports equipment and home insulation solutions.

Vattenfall, which is the Swedish firm behind the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, will give the turbine blades that have generated green energy for 25 years a new lease of life by transforming them into skis, snowboards and other sports equipment.

The firm is committed to recycling 100pc of its blades by 2030.

It states that it has already banned landfill waste and has committed to a £15m Community Benefit Fund to work with Norfolk communities to create green schemes.

The Norfolk Zone will generate enough green electricity to power the equivalent of 3.9m UK homes and play a major part in the government's plans to deploy 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, the company said.

Eva Philipp, head of environment and sustainability business area wind at Vattenfall, said: “As the wind industry continues to grow to provide fossil-free energy across the globe, Vattenfall is committed to supporting a circular economy which reduces environmental impacts throughout the product lifecycle.”