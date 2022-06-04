News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Blades from wind turbines to be recycled into sports equipment

person

Derin Clark

Published: 6:00 AM June 4, 2022
Vattenfall's offshore Norfolk Vanguard project promises to be one of the largest in the world. Pictu

Wind turbine blades to be recycled into sports equipment - Credit: Archant

An offshore wind company will recycle the blades from turbines on its end-of-life wind farm into sports equipment and home insulation solutions. 

Vattenfall, which is the Swedish firm behind the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone, will give the turbine blades that have generated green energy for 25 years a new lease of life by transforming them into skis, snowboards and other sports equipment.

The firm is committed to recycling 100pc of its blades by 2030.  

It states that it has already banned landfill waste and has committed to a £15m Community Benefit Fund to work with Norfolk communities to create green schemes.

The Norfolk Zone will generate enough green electricity to power the equivalent of 3.9m UK homes and play a major part in the government's plans to deploy 50GW of offshore wind by 2030, the company said. 

Eva Philipp, head of environment and sustainability business area wind at Vattenfall, said: “As the wind industry continues to grow to provide fossil-free energy across the globe, Vattenfall is committed to supporting a circular economy which reduces environmental impacts throughout the product lifecycle.”

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The iconic Red Arrows will be flying over Suffolk once again this week

Norfolk Live News

What time will the Red Arrows and Spitfires be flying over Norfolk today?

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A11 closed in both directions as woman airlifted to hospital after crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Simon Bailey and Karen Heywood have both been honoured in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Honours.

The full list of Norfolk people named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon